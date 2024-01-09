28-year-old’s ‘days at Man Utd are coming to an end’ as teammate edges closer to Dortmund loan

Anthony Martial’s “days at Manchester United are definitely coming to an end” with Turkish giants Fenerbahce interested in signing him this month, according to a report.

The French attacker became the most expensive teenager in history when United paid an initial £36million to sign him from AS Monaco in 2015.

His time at Old Trafford has been extremely underwhelming. Thankfully for everyone involved, it is expected to come to an end this year.

A January departure is growing increasingly likely with Martial’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have the option to extend the 28-year-old’s deal until 2025, though this feels pretty unlikely.

Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam has said he thinks Martial’s “days at Manchester United are definitely coming to an end” with Fenerbahce in talks to sign him in the winter transfer window.

A loan has not been ruled out and a permanent deal is expected to be too expensive for Fenerbahce.

Another player expected to leave Old Trafford this month is Jadon Sancho, who is edging closer to a loan move to his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on Tuesday, McAdam’s Sky Sports colleague Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on the negotiations between Dortmund and the Red Devils.

“The information I have now is that everything is agreed in principle with the loan fee and how the salary for Jadon Sancho will be apportioned,” he said. “That would imply Borussia Dortmund won’t be covering all his salary. Man Utd will still be contributing to that salary.

“I’m told it is contractual details that need to be resolved for this deal to get finalised.

“I’m still expecting it to happen sooner rather than later that Sancho does go back to Dortmund on loan. Dortmund want it all sorted so that he is available to go on their warm weather training camp to Marbella, but it is dragging on.

“However, there is willingness from all parties that this deal does get over the line. It would be good for Erik ten Hag with no sign of reconciliation between him and Sancho following a very public falling out over four months ago.

“Sancho hasn’t played since August 26 and he needs first-team football. Dortmund is a destination he knows very well. It’s where he made his name and the head coach Edin Terzic is a big driver in this deal.

“If everyone gets their way, this deal will happen, but it is just those final contractual details that need to get finalised.”

