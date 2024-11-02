Arsenal legend Martin Keown has warned Manchester United that one Chelsea star is “fast becoming one of the most feared” players in the Premier League.

Under new head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign. They travel to face Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have been heavily criticised following the takeover led by Todd Boehly’s consortium as the Premier League giants have rashly spent over £1bn on signings since the 2022 summer transfer window.

Chelsea have largely focused on signing unproven up-and-coming talents. This policy is beginning to bear fruit as their controversial decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Maresca is currently justified.

Having failed to sign Victor Osimhen, Chelsea still lack a world-class striker. However, Nicolas Jackson has made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Signed for around £32m from Villarreal during the 2023 summer transfer window, the raw 23-year-old has six goals and three assists in his nine Premier League appearances this term after he was criticised for his performances last season.

Ahead of Chelsea’s game against Man Utd, Keown has warned the Red Devils that Jackson is “fast becoming one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers”.

“It was a liberating performance that saw United play with freedom, but make no mistake, Chelsea will be a much tougher test,” Keown wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

“This is especially the case as Enzo Maresca will bring his A-team to Old Trafford after miscalculating their midweek Carabao Cup trip to Newcastle with a B-side that ended up losing at St James’ Park.

“One decision Van Nistelrooy needs to nail is who starts in central defence, as Nicolas Jackson is fast becoming one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers.”

“Nobody has made more sprints than Chelsea’s forward this season and he will happily eat up any space behind United’s backline, knowing full well that Cole Palmer can find him.

“Palmer’s vision is unparalleled. That pass for Jackson’s opener in last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle was on another level.

“Few players would have seen that ball was on, let alone possess the quality to execute it. Palmer plays as if there’s no time to lose, desperate to make sure everyone knows how exceptional he is.

“Chelsea have partnerships all over the pitch, from Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana in central defence to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in midfield and Palmer and Jackson in attack.

“Meanwhile, United’s fans are ready to embrace a new chapter. On Sunday, the responsibility will fall on Van Nistelrooy to make sure their players maintain momentum ahead of the huge change that is coming under Amorim.”

Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also praised Jackson as the forward is capable of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“Nicolas has to believe he can be this good. That is the most important thing. All the players who have won the Ballon d’Or believed they could. They all thought they could win this trophy. So you have to put this in Nicolas’ head,” Koulibaly said.

“Of course, I don’t tell him to be selfish and ignore his teammates, but he has to think about the Ballon d’Or, and if you put this image in his head, he can achieve it. And that’s what I tell him all the time.”