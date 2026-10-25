Arsenal legend Martin Keown “hopes” Tottenham star James Maddison isn’t out for long, as Roberto De Zerbi has revealed his fears for the midfielder’s injury.

Maddison has had a torrid time with injuries. He missed essentially all of last season, and wasn’t fit enough to start games at the beginning of this campaign.

In his first match of the season, he picked up a shoulder problem which kept him out for three games.

And after just two starts, as Tottenham confirmed victories over Coventry and Chelsea, Maddison looks set for another spell on the sidelines. After scoring in an inspired performance over his former club, he was playing well in his second start of the season before going down with an injury and having to be replaced.

It’s not yet known how long Maddison could be sidelined for, but he returned to the bench to watch the end of the second half and didn’t leave the ground on crutches.

Such has been his form upon his return that even Arsenal legend Keown wants to see the Tottenham man available again soon.

He told Match of the Day: “For me, he was like the Artful Dodger out there. You know when you’re on the pitch and he’s somebody who wants the ball and makes things happen.

“He was just so full of confidence.

“Just a few weeks ago, the manager was saying they were fragile, inconsistent and ignoring tactical instructions. Well, every single one of them stuck to the plan.

“Maddison gave them that little bit of magic in midfield and let’s hope he’s back fit again soon.”

Roberto De Zerbi worries for Maddison

There is a clear sense of worry from Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi, who feels Maddison is one of the most important members of his side.

He said: “I hope he didn’t feel a big problem, but we have to make a medical check.

“Maddison and [Dejan] Kulusevski, we have to manage them like two diamonds, because both are special players, both have different personalities.”

Further on Maddison, he said: “We need to do the medical check tomorrow, after tomorrow, I don’t know. I hope it’s not a big problem because he’s a special player for us. We need him.”

Tottenham have not yet revealed the details of Maddison’s injury and the seriousness of it.

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