Arsenal legend Martin Keown has made a shock prediction for the Europa League final, claiming one Manchester United star won’t “turn up” vs Tottenham.

Man Utd and Spurs have their biggest game of the 2024/25 season on Wednesday night as they meet in the Europa League final.

The two Big Six sides have been fully focused on the Europa League in recent months as they have taken their foot off the gas in the Premier League even more.

Their performances in the Premier League have been shambolic as they sit 16th and 17th in the table with one game remaining, but their respective runs in the Europa League have been a saving grace.

Wednesday’s game is huge for a couple of reasons, as a trophy, Champions League football and an increased budget are on offer.

It has been suggested that Man Utd’s winning mentality will be an advantage over Spurs, with captain Bruno Fernandes expected to make a big difference.

Former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Fernandes is the “only player” on either side who “can create magic”.

“My Tottenham roots pull me towards them and I want them to win of course,” Murphy said on Match of the Day 2.

“But I think Manchester United have the only player in both the sides whose reliable in the big games and can create magic: Bruno Fernandes.

“I think he’s been a shining light and he’ll make the difference.”

Keown disagrees with Murphy, though. He has backed Spurs to beat Man Utd as he cannot see Fernandes “turning up on the night” and named a surprise alternative to be the game’s “standout player”.

He said: “I think Spurs will win it, I honestly do.

“I know it could be a long night, maybe Manchester United will look for extra-time and penalties but I feel like Spurs can win this.”

On Fernandes, he said: “I don’t think he’ll turn up on the night.

“I actually think Dominic Solanke might be the standout player. £65million will be like a snip if they win it.”

Fernandes has been Man Utd’s only consistent performer this season and he has saved them on several occasions while his teammates have been below par.

So it is hard to see where Keown gets this verdict from, with his backing of Solanke also pretty wild considering the other players with experience of finals in Man Utd’s squad, particularly Fernandes and Casemiro.