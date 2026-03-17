‘Disappointed’ Martin Odegaard warns Arsenal teammate ‘who can play his position’ – ‘Keep working’

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has shared his opinion on Max Dowman and has warned him against getting complacent.

Dowman created history when he scored for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League last weekend.

It saw the 16-year-old attacking midfielder become the youngest scorer in Premier League history.

Dowman has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played 18 minutes in the Champions League for Arsenal so far this season.

Arsenal captain Odegaard has been hugely impressed with Dowman, but the Norway international attacking midfielder has warned the English teenager against getting complacent.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has also expressed his disappointment at not being fit to play in the match against Everton.

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Odegaard told Arsenal’s official website about Dowman: “That was a very special end to the game against Everton on Saturday.

“It was another important win, and for Viktor and Max to come off the bench and score the goals at the end shows us what we’ve been speaking about all season, about how everyone is stepping up and playing their part, whether they start the game or not.

“What a moment that was for Max!

“You could see from the celebrations what it meant to everyone – coaches, players, supporters.

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“It was something he will never forget, and neither will we!

“The way he kept his composure wasn’t a surprise to me.

“We’ve trained with him for a long time already, he shows us his qualities whenever he plays, so it was great for him to get his first goal and break the record.

“He knows it should be just the start for him and he needs to keep working how he has been.

“Again, I was so disappointed not to be involved in the game.

“I’m working hard to be back as soon as I can, and I’m feeling stronger all the time.

“I was in the stadium on Saturday though of course, watching the game with my brother, who you might have seen on the Modern Leader documentary on the Arsenal App.”

Odegaard’s message for Dowman comes after Rio Ferdinand warned the Arsenal captain that the 16-year-old could eventually take his place in the first team.

While Odegaard remains an important player for Arsenal, his impact has dwindled this season, with the Norwegian star also having injury problems.

Former Man Utd defender Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “You know Odegaard might not get a game now.

“Seriously, your captain might be gone. You’ve got Dowman who can play his position, Eze can play his position. Saka can play his position and go in there and go central. It’s mad.

“Saka will have a bigger season next year than he does this year trust me, stats-wise and data-wise. This year he’s been down.”

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