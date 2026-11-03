Martin Zubimendi reaches decision on leaving Arsenal in January as Liverpool get second chance

Martin Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in January, and a report has revealed the Gunners’ stance on sanctioning a mid-season departure.

Zubimendi arrived to much fanfare in the summer window of 2025, just one year after the Spaniard famously spurned Liverpool.

The World Cup winner was a guaranteed starter for much of Arsenal’s Premier League-winning campaign, though at the business end of the season, starts became rare.

Since then, the summer arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, combined with Myles Lewis-Skelly now playing almost exclusively in midfield, has thrust Zuibmendi down to fourth choice for two spots. Declan Rice is the other in the picture and the first name on the teamsheet in central areas.

It’s a situation that has resulted in Zubimendi not starting a single game in the Premier League this season. In three of Arsenal’s last four league games, Zubimendi has remained an unused substitute.

There’s been no shortage of reports speculating on whether Zubimendi will now leave Arsenal. And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, the player is ready to call it quits in north London for the benefit of his career.

Martin Zubimendi ready to quit Arsenal in January

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘Martin Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in January in a bid to get his career back on track, with a host of leading European clubs now aware of his situation.’

Spain’s big three – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – are all interested in bringing Zubimendi back to LaLiga.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been ‘informed of the midfielder’s availability.’

From England, long-time admirers Liverpool are aware of the situation, while Chelsea too are circling.

Liverpool chose not to sign a direct replacement for Curtis Jones over the summer, while Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez on deadline day without landing a replacement after Lamine Camara’s arrival from Monaco fell through at the eleventh hour.

Arsenal stance on offloading Spaniard revealed

Bailey noted Arsenal are aware of Zubimendi’s desire to leave, and the club are prepared to sanction a move, so long as the conditions fall in their favour.

The reporter added: ‘A loan arrangement is understood to be one option Arsenal could consider, although the structure of any potential deal would need to be assessed.

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‘That could prove important given the size of the original investment and the number of clubs now aware of the situation.

‘Any move would need to work for Arsenal as well as the player, particularly with the Gunners having paid £60million to bring him to the Emirates.’