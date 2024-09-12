Martinez threatened with FIFA ‘sanctions’ after proving he is ‘no role model’ with cameraman ‘assault’

Emi Martinez has been accused of ‘slapping’ and ‘assaulting’ a cameraman with FIFA ‘demands’ made after Argentina lost a World Cup qualifier to Colombia.

Argentina suffered their first defeat in almost a year when James Rodriguez inspired Colombia to victory in Baranquilla, going some way to avenging La Albiceleste’s Copa America final win in July.

While Argentina remain top of the 10-team Conmebol qualifying group, two points ahead of Colombia after eight games with ten fixtures remaining, Martinez took the defeat particularly poorly.

After embracing a number of Colombia players at the full-time whistle, including Aston Villa teammate Jhon Duran, Martinez pushed a camera away out of frustration.

MORE ON MARTINEZ BEING A BIT MAD FROM F365

👉 France legend Vieira slams ‘stupid’ Martinez over Mbappe ‘abuse’ in Argentina celebrations

👉 Argentina legend Messi slams Brazilian police as Martinez launches himself at officer in Maracana trouble

The cameraman in question, Jhonny Jackson, told RCN Deportes: “Out of the blue he slapped me. I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing and I was shooting with my camera.”

In a message to Martinez himself, he added: “Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu.”

ACORD, Colombia’s association of sports journalists, took a hard line stance on the incident and called for FIFA to get involved.

In a statement made through president Faiver Hoyos Hernandez, they said: “ACORD strongly rejects the act of aggression by Emiliano Martinez, goalkeeper of the Argentine team towards a cameraman at the end of the qualifying match in Barranquilla.

“Slapping the cameraman’s hand to throw the elements onto the grass is an attack on freedom of expression that our union does not admit.

“Colombia is a country in which the freedom to inform is respected, in this way we ask the Colombian Football Federation to speak out before Conmebol, the AFA and FIFA. As the country’s journalistic authority, it demands that FIFA generate an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Martinez, who is no role model for new generations.”

It would not be the first time Martinez has registered on FIFA’s radar for his behaviour. The 32-year-old Aston Villa player’s celebrations after the 2022 World Cup were investigated by the governing body, who imposed an ‘anti-Martinez rule’ which prohibits keepers from distracting penalty-takers.

Graeme Souness thought the ‘vulgar clown’ came across as ’embarrassing’.

Neither Martinez nor the FAs of Argentina or Colombia have yet commented on the situation

READ NEXT: Newcastle five dominate most valuable Premier League XI outside Big Six