Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez sits on the bench during a match

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez thinks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should move to a club “where he feels loved”.

Ramsdale has been out of favour at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya last summer.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring in Raya was widely debated but ended up being correct, with the Spanish shot-stopper winning the Premier League Golden Glove in 2023/24.

Ramsdale has been linked with several clubs over the last year, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Southampton.

Southampton have been considering making a move for the England international but have now reportedly turned their attention to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

Wolves, meanwhile, are not desperate for a new goalkeeper but wouldn’t mind upgrading on Jose Sa.

Ramsdale urged to leave Arsenal by Premier League goalkeeper

Former Arsenal goalkeeper was asked about Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates and said that a transfer to Molineux “could be a good move for him”.

“It’s a different position to me as Aaron signed for big money,’ Martinez said. “He was the No 1 for Arsenal. I never had a chance like that.

“When you play every game in the Premier League and, then you drop to the bench with the quality that Aaron has, I think he should find a place to play where he feels loved.

“He is a player that England needs in their goalkeeping area. He has a great future.

“I heard he might go to Wolves, which I think could be a good move for him.”

Martinez helped Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

He does, however, not think the Villans can challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title this term.

“Nah,” he said. “You can see that we sold two or three good players that we had, which Unai didn’t want to do.

“I know with PSR [profitability and sustainability rules], they can’t really sign as much as the owner wants. It’s going to be a little bit harder than everyone thinks, so it is a work in progress.

“We want to go on a cup run, maybe even win the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup. But there is no way we can challenge for the title.”

Southampton to sign Dutch GK, not Ramsdale

As mentioned before, Southampton are expected to sign Bijlow from Feyenoord, not Arsenal ‘keeper Ramsdale.

Bijlow was Feyenoord’s No. 1 in 23/24 but his campaign was hindered by injuries. He has since lost his starting spot to Timon Wellenreuther.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Southampton have agreed a fee with the Dutch side for Bijlow.

He wrote on X: “Southampton agree on deal to sign Justin Bijlow as new goalkeeper from Feyenoord.

“Club to club verbal agreement in place, final details being sorted then Bijlow will fly for medical tests. Here we go, soon.”

