Chelsea learn £80m bid will ‘throw uncertainty’ over Arsenal target’s future as club ‘suffer financially’

Inter are willing to cash in on Arsenal and Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez for a fee ‘in the region’ of £80million, according to reports.

Martinez is in superb form this term, scoring 16 goals in 17 appearances in Serie A.

He has also chipped in with two goals in six Champions League matches, helping his side finish second in Group D ahead of Benfica and RB Salzburg.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for quite some time, and those links are refusing to go away with the transfer window open.

Martinez is out of contract in two years and he is believed to be in talks over a new deal.

Speaking last week, the Argentina World Cup winner told reporters: “There is not long to go before we can sign the renewal, it is down to the details. We are talking and on the right track.”

Despite those negotiations, you can not rule out a transfer with Inter likely to cash in if they receive an appealing offer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in the market for a new striker, though the Gunners and Red Devils will not be able to afford the Argentine unless they sell a couple of players.

This is due to financial fair play rules, which the Blues have successfully navigated since Todd Boehly bought the club in 2022.

The American billionaire has spent over £1billion in less than two years but is yet to buy a player who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.

Christopher Nkunku has not long ago returned from a lengthy knee injury, so he has time to become that guy for Chelsea, but he is unlikely to be Mauricio Pochettino’s starting No. 9.

Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson – who is statistically the third-worst finisher in the Premier League this season – are yet to prove themselves up top at Stamford Bridge, which has resulted in strong links to Martinez and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

According to transfer journalist Dean Jones, a January swoop for the former should not be ruled out.

With Inter ‘suffering tricky financial times’, they would be willing to sell a ‘high-profile player’ in order to ‘improve their situation’.

Anywhere between £80-100m should be enough to land Martinez and a January bid is expected to cause a level of ‘uncertainty’ over a contract extension.

Another option that is mentioned by Jones is AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, who is available for around £10m due to a release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are another club with a long-standing interest in Martinez.

As touched on previously, the Gunners are unlikely to be able to spend big on a striker this month unless they sell a player or two.

Hale End graduates Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are the players Mikel Arteta will likely be willing to sell, while Aaron Ramsdale’s future remains uncertain.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney looks like he is Arsenal’s number-one target, but the Bees are reportedly asking for around £100m to sell their talisman.

