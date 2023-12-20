Mary Earps is the best goalkeeper in the world and just won a major award, so obviously the most important thing is what she was wearing when she won it…

SPOTY coverage

A historic night in Salford saw Mary Earps crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for her Golden Glove-winning efforts for both club and country this year. And also, we suspect, for the way she yelled F*** OFF after saving that penalty in the final against Spain. Iconic.

The significance of SPOTY in the modern sporting landscape remains up for debate, but Earps is the first goalkeeper to win the award, and more strikingly the third consecutive female winner after team-mate Beth Mead in 2022 and tennis star Emma Raducanu in 2021. Lionesses have now won as many SPOTY titles in the last two years as England’s men in the previous 30.

A significant moment, then, for women’s sport in this country. So let’s have a look at some of the coverage from The Sun, shall we?

Mary Earps wows in lacy see-through outfit as SPOTY winner steals the show on glam red carpet Alex Scott goes braless in stunning red gown as partner Jess Glynne shows off long legs as she joins her at SPOTY

Mediawatch has been hit by a sickness bug in recent days (we’re being very brave and don’t want to go on about it) so it might just be that making us queasy but we’re absolutely certain the line creepily informing us Alex Scott ‘left her bra at home’ hasn’t helped.

Interestingly, there is less excitement from The Sun about the wardrobe choices of runner-up Stuart Broad, whose ‘dapper suit’ we assume only gets a mention at all because he was canny enough to bring ‘pop star wife’ Mollie King along with him. No news on Broad’s underwear arrangements, alas.

It’s not all progress, is it?

World ending

The Daily Mail broke the news that Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku would all be ruled out of the Club World Cup final after being withdrawn from the squad for the semi-final victory over Urawa Red Diamonds through injury.

The Mail don’t quite make clear that once they were withdrawn from that game, they were also ruled out of the final whether they had sufficiently recovered or not because they have now been replaced in City’s 23-man tournament squad, but the Daily Star’s cut-and-shut retelling of the Mail’s story manages to blur things further.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will all miss the duration of the Club World Cup.

That’s quite a scary intro, really, given ‘the duration of the Club World Cup’ actually means ‘one more game’. There is a far more positive spin to be put on this; the fact Haaland and De Bruyne especially were ever even in the frame to feature at all in this, let’s be honest, second-tier tournament is hugely encouraging news regarding their possible return to more meaningful action after Christmas.

The Manchester Evening News got all of this right:

Manchester City will be without Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland for a potential Club World Cup final on Friday after the duo were pulled out of the 23-man squad list submitted to FIFA for the tournament. City have also withdrawn Kevin De Bruyne from the list. The Belgian provided a welcome boost when he returned to training in Jeddah this week but he isn’t fit enough to play yet having missed four months of action following a hamstring injury.

But that’s no fun for the Daily Star. Not when they can make it full panic stations instead.

…it has now been claimed by the MailOnline the trio are likely to miss any games played in the Middle East this month.

Not ‘likely to miss’ – will miss. But ‘any games’ still means ‘one more game’.

Best of all from the Star, though, is the headline:

Erling Haaland ‘won’t play at Club World Cup’ as Man City fans fear injury is ‘bad’

A shiny yet sadly imaginary penny to any clever sausage who can tell us precisely how many quotes from fearful City fans about the severity or otherwise of Haaland’s injury are contained in the latest version of the story.

Meet and greet

Mediawatch always tries to be aware that normal people don’t consume quite such dangerous levels of football content as the world’s grumpiest football media round-up. This is entirely sensible from everyone else and good for the soul. Nobody needs to be reading this stuff for hour after hour, day after day. Trust us.

It does, though, mean that sometimes things Mediawatch thinks everyone is already aware of are actually not quite as mainstream as we erroneously thought.

But we’re still not having the Daily Star inviting readers to ‘Meet the team who have scored 74 goals this season and are managed by an ex-Prem ace’ and for that team and manager to be Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso.

Toney award

Not really a criticism this, more just a crystal clear example of how modern football journalism works.

Brentford’s technical director Lee Dykes has been talking about Ivan Toney, and the quotes are certainly eye-catching. This is an entirely legit story: real and interesting quotes, from a real and relevant source, given direct to the club’s media team. This requires absolutely no sexing up.

‘I am so excited for Ivan to come back because I see him out there in training and he is some player; it looks like he’s never been away.’ ‘There’s a real ambition from him and I can see in his eyes that he’s going to be better than he’s ever been; I really believe that will be the case. ‘Yes, there will be lots of interest in Ivan in January. Naturally, there should be. ‘He was the third-highest Premier League goalscorer last season – one of them [Harry Kane] has gone to Germany now, so he’s up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion. ‘So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. ‘But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent.’

That’s pretty strong stuff from a direct club source in direct club media. ‘Maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club’ is a very decent line, given the source.

But what you’ll notice from those quotes is that no potential buying club is mentioned at all. The only hints at it are vague – ‘another club’ and ‘lots of interest’ – quite rightly implying that a great many clubs would be interested in a player of Toney’s quality and 20-goal-a-season calibre. Which is definitely true, isn’t it? Arsenal would definitely be near the front of that queue. Chelsea would definitely be interested. And Tottenham. Lord knows Manchester United could do with a striker who scores Premier League goals.

So let’s have a look at some of the headlines those quotes that mention absolutely no club other than Brentford appear under…

Arsenal handed boost in pursuit of Ivan Toney as Brentford chief admits the £100m-rated striker could leave ‘very shortly’ – Daily Mail Arsenal handed Ivan Toney transfer boost as Brentford chief admits star could leave Bees ‘very shortly’ – The Sun Brentford open door to Ivan Toney to Arsenal transfer and give conditions for sale – The Mirror

Poor Chelsea.

Surgical precision

Fellow scholars of online football headlines will see where this is headed without needing any help from us, but it’s still a classic of the genre from the Liverpool Echo.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch injury latest as Liverpool confirm new surgery blow

Ben Doak, if you’re wondering. To complete the picture, Gravenbech is completely fine and Mac Allister is ‘out until the new year’. Which at this point qualifies as a very dramatic way of saying ‘almost two weeks’.