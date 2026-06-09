According to reports, Mason Greenwood has now ‘approved’ a move to Serie A giants AS Roma, and this is good news for Manchester United.

Greenwood progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and was expected to play a big role in their future, but he left the Premier League giants permanently in 2024 to join Marseille.

At the start of 2022, Man Utd suspended Greenwood as he faced charges related to attempted rape and assault.

Around a year later, the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued Greenwood’s case following the withdrawal of several key witnesses, and it was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of a conviction.

Still, Man Utd were left with little choice but to offload Greenwood as he prepared for his return to football in 2023/24 because it would have been a PR disaster if they let him play for the club again.

Instead, Greenwood impressed on loan at La Liga side Getafe in 2023/24 before joining Marseille for around £26m ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Importantly for Man Utd, this sale included a 50% sell-on clause.

READ: Romano reveals Man Utd are ‘cold’ on Premier League star despite rumours they’ve made ‘crazy offer’

Greenwood has 48 goals in 81 appearances for Marseille over the past two seasons, but there have been reports of behind-the-scenes conflicts involving the forward and he has been heavily linked with an exit ahead of this summer.

Over the weekend, one of Fenerbahce’s presidential candidates boldly claimed that they have reached an ‘agreement’ to sign Greenwood, but he now appears to be leaning towards a move to AS Roma.

Mason Greenwood ‘approves’ AS Roma transfer

According to a new report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Greenwood has decided to ‘approve’ a move to Roma and he ‘has already said goodbye to Marseille’.

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There is said to be ‘a basis of understanding between the parties’ regarding salary, with the player and club now keen to finalise a transfer ‘as soon as possible’ following Roma’s hijack.

Regarding the potential transfer fee, the report adds:

‘Marseille value Greenwood at €55 million including bonuses, while the player is demanding a star player’s salary. This represents a huge investment, including his transfer fee and wages, approaching €100 million gross over a five-year contract. ‘he Giallorossi’s first move will be prudent but significant: offering Marseille around €40 million including bonuses. This offer won’t be enough, but it’s useful for validating a reality that is now evident. Roma are serious.’

If Greenwood is sold for 55 million euros (around £47m), Man Utd stand to receive an extra £23.5m for the forward and Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the ‘heavy’ impact that his situation has on the Red Devils.

Romano explained: “This Mason Greenwood story also has an impact on Manchester United because if you are a fan of the channel on YouTube, you know I have been telling you for some time here that Manchester United have been always interested in this story for Greenwood because they have a heavy sell-on clause included in the deal with Marseille.

“And it is not 5%, 7%, 10% – is more than this.

“So, Man Utd are really interested because this could be extra money into Manchester United pockets this summer, if Mason Greenwood leaves Olympique Marseille for consistent money, with Fenerbahce reaching an agreement with the player.

“We will see what happens, with the elections and with Marseille.”

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