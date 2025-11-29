Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been backed to play for England again on one condition as he would solve “many problems”.

Greenwood has spent the last 18 months playing in Europe as Man Utd decided to offload him after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued the case against the 24-year-old as the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Greenwood spent the 2024/25 season on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe before joining Marseille for around £26m in this summer’s transfer window.

He has eleven goals and four assists in his 17 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, but it has been widely reported that his past ensures he has little chance of playing for England at next summer’s World Cup.

Greenwood is likely too much trouble than he’s worth for head coach Thomas Tuchel, who would be wise to avoid the headache provided by his return.

Despite this, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney thinks the FA could set a “dangerous precedent” if they deny Greenwood a return as he should play for his country again on one condition.

“In truth, he does not owe an explanation to football supporters. It is his friends and family he must prove himself to,” Deeney said in his column for The Sun.

“But, if he wants an England return, he must address it in public – prove he is worthy of wearing the England shirt, show he can be trusted.

“Rebuilding trust is the only way this can ever happen and it is an incredibly hard thing to achieve. It would be taxing on Greenwood himself having to face such justified scrutiny.

“That is the only way England and the FA would allow Greenwood, who has just one cap, to come back into the Three Lions fold.

“If Greenwood can face that and come through it. he deserves a second chance with England. If there was to be no way back whatsoever, the game is setting a dangerous precedent. Sending a message that any mistake in your personal life rules you out for good. Whether he wants that chance is another question altogether.”

Deeney has also explained why he thinks Greenwood would solve “many problems” for England and Tuchel.

“If he were a bang average player there would be no need for a debate. But he is phenomenal and that can create a problem for England.

Looking at the current England squad, he would solve a number of problems for Thomas Tuchel,” Deeney added.

“Greenwood could play anywhere across the forward line and be a real threat from any of those positions. There would no longer be worries about what happens without Harry Kane, Greenwood starts.

“A number of players who have made squads recently would no longer be in consideration if they were up against Greenwood.

“The awkward truth, too, is that should he come back – many would not care. If England are ruthlessly looking for any way to win, they would bring him back into the fold.

“Were Greenwood to return in March, face all the noise but contribute and impress, there would be every chance he goes to the World Cup. What, then, happens if Tuchel turns to him in a World Cup final, and Greenwood scores the goal that wins it for England. Would fans celebrate? Of course they would.”