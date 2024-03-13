Mason Greenwood: Barcelona ‘distance themselves’ as Man Utd learn of ‘concerns’ about his past

Barcelona have reportedly distanced themselves from Mason Greenwood as Manchester United have learned clubs still have concerns over his past

Barcelona have reportedly ‘distanced themselves’ from Mason Greenwood, as Manchester United have learned suitors ‘still have concerns’ surrounding his previous criminal investigation.

Greenwood was a promising talent for United when he broke into the first team. The forward scored 10 goals in his first full Premier League season, and looked to be shaping up to be a star for them.

However, under two years down the line, he was suspended, following a police investigation into him regarding an allegation of assault and attempted rape – while it was dropped, United carried out their own investigation.

At its conclusion, it was decided Greenwood would be best to get his career back on track elsewhere, and he’s doing a good job of that on loan at Getafe, where he has scored eight goals and provided five assists this season.

Links to some big clubs have emerged amid his good season – Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among them.

But amid a United recruitment team tour of Spain to meet with some of those clubs, some concerns have emerged for United. Indeed, Barca have reportedly ‘distanced themselves’ from Greenwood now, according to ESPN.

The report suggests that in their meetings, United have found that suitors ‘still have concerns’ regarding the criminal investigation into the forward that led to his exit from Old Trafford.

It’s not clear exactly what those concerns are, but United faced backlash when reports that they were looking to reintegrate Greenwood to the squad – before he was eventually moved on – surfaced.

As such, it would be unsurprising if big clubs were concerned that a move for him would be met with a similar reaction by their fans.

With a fanbase as big as Barcelona’s, the club won’t want to run the risk of losing a chunk of the fanbase and therefore revenue, which is crucial amid their current financial troubles.

It remains to be seen if any of the other big clubs remain interested in moving for Greenwood, but the report does suggest that more it’s more than just Barcelona who are concerned about the potential transfer.

