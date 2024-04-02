According to reports, La Liga outfit Getafe ‘believe’ Manchester United have ‘already’ extended Mason Greenwood’s contract until 2026.

Greenwood has spent this season on loan at Getafe after Man Utd pulled the plug on his return after the case against him was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greenwood ‘extension’

At the start of 2023, Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but the case ended after it was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

After conducting an internal investigation, it emerged that Man Utd were planning for Greenwood’s return ahead of this season but these plans were scrapped amid severe backlash.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for Getafe this season as he has grabbed six goals and five assists in his 25 La Liga appearances.

His form has fuelled talk linking him with a permanent move elsewhere with Serie A giants Juventus recently mooted as a potential destination.

Greenwood is currently under contract until 2025 but Man Utd have the option to automatically extend his deal on the same terms until 2026.

If this clause is activated, it would enable Man Utd to demand a higher fee this summer and according to The Athletic, Getafe are of the understanding that the Premier League giants have ‘already triggered that option’.

READ MORE: Man Utd Academy graduates ranked as full scale of Jason Wilcox job is clear



This is denied by Man Utd, though. The report adds: ‘Getafe would like to keep Greenwood, either in a permanent transfer or on loan for another season, and officials at the Spanish club have come away from talks with United with the understanding his contract at Old Trafford will run until 2026.

‘Greenwood celebrates scoring against Las Palmas in March (Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

This is disputed in Manchester. Senior figures at United insist that no such decision has been taken over Greenwood’s option and that no discussions have been held to that effect — either with the player, his family or any interested clubs.

‘There is said to be no urgency on this matter either, as United have until May 2025 to activate that option clause. They are not obliged to announce publicly if or when the extension has been triggered, but it is usually the case that a club would at least brief the media in that situation, which has not happened in this case.’

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate the favourite for Man Utd job if Ten Hag sacked



Ten Hag ‘stripped’

Current Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure heading into the summer and he likely needs to win the FA Cup if he’s to keep his job beyond this season.

According to The Daily Mail, the Dutchman will be ‘stripped of power’ even if his new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to give him more time as the INEOS chief overhauls the structure at Old Trafford. The report adds.