Getafe president Angel Torres says Mason Greenwood is “crazy” about staying at the La Liga outfit but would be well suited to Barcelona, after Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratlicce implied he could yet to return to Old Trafford.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan in September after it was determined that he had no future at Old Trafford.

Greenwood was arrested in October 2022 and subsequently charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Those charges were later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

It was widely expected that the 22-year-old would be sold in the summer, but comments by Ratcliffe this week opened the door to his return to the club.

Torres hasn’t given up hope of him staying at Getafe, and – somewhat strangely – also said he would be a good fit at Barcelona, who have also been linked with the Englishman.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cope, Torres said: “He has a clear conscience, he is very comfortable and crazy about staying another year. It’s a matter that they [United] have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to decide.

“In Spain, he has a market but they [Barcelona] have money. Barca’s way of playing would suit him well but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me.”

On Greenwood and his possible return to his boyhood club, Ratcliffe said: “We will make a decision, correct.

“All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with if he is a good person or not?

“He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football. So the answer is, ‘Yeah, we have to make decisions’. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts not the hype, and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not? Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

