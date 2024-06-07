Mason Greenwood green lights Man Utd transfer but Chelsea, Arsenal put £34m spanner in the works

Mason Greenwood has given the green light to a move to Juventus.

Mason Greenwood has given the green light to a move to Juventus this summer but Chelsea and Arsenal could throw a spanner in the works for Manchester United.

Greenwood has one year left on his United contract and the club want around £34m for their academy product, who has impressed on loan at Getafe this season.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked but it’s now Juventus who are said to be in the driving seat to secure his signature.

Greenwood keen on Juventus move

Reports claim Greenwood is keen on a move to the Old Lady and new manager Thiago Motta holds the forward in ‘high esteem’, but the Serie A side are struggling to meet United’s asking price, and are looking to agree a swap deal.

Samuel Iling-Junior – who was linked with a £15m move to Tottenham in January – is one of the players Juve are reportedly ready to offer in exchange.

The 20-year-old left winger came through the Chelsea academy and has made 45 appearances for Juventus since breaking into the first team picture last season, though mainly as a substitute.

A significant transfer fee would be required as well as Iling-Junior though, which is why Federico Chiesa – who’s valued at £34m like Greenwood – is being considered in a possible straight swap.

Chiesa – who was linked with £100m moves on the back of his starring role in Italy’s Euro 2020 win – has just a year left on his current deal and Juventus are desperate to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Premier League trio want Chiesa

Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle could throw a spanner in the works though, as reports in Italy claim the Premier League trio are all ‘in the running’ to sign Chiesa this summer.

They’re looking to take advantage of his ‘uncertain’ future, adding that the winger has a chance to ‘breathe a new life’ in England.

The report claims that Juventus want €40-€45m for the Italy international, who’s set for a major role with his country again this summer, but hope that increased interest from the Premier League could spark a bidding war.