Mason Greenwood: Euro giants ‘prepare offensive’ for Man Utd man as asking price revealed

Serie A giants Juventus have joined the race to sign Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood, according to reports in Italy.

Greenwood is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe after Manchester United confirmed he was not in their plans for the 2023/24 season.

The 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced last February that the case had been discontinued.

He has impressed for Getafe this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

His fine form has caught the eye of several European giants, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona reportedly among those keen on signing Greenwood from the Red Devils this summer.

Juventus were recently linked with Greenwood via a report from The Times and a fresh report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that the Old Lady are ‘preparing an offensive’ to land the young forward.

Juventus interest in Greenwood ‘concrete’

The report states that the Serie A club had been ‘tempted’ to sign Greenwood at the end of the season, but their interest is now much more ‘concrete’ and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli ‘wants to bring Mason Greenwood to Juventus’.

Amid a ‘more than positive’ impact at Getafe, although United have ‘put the player up for sale’ and appear to be keen on cashing in, with ‘big names’ seeing their interest ‘rekindled’.

What plays in to Giuntoli’s hands is that Greenwood is out of contract in 2025 and the Red Devils only want €30million (£25.6million) to sell him this summer.

Juventus are also ‘convinced’ that the player ‘can do great things in Italy and the eventual operation would be absolutely sustainable’.

Greenwood’s Man Utd future unresolved

New United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirmed in February that he will review Greenwood’s situation, with a decision on his long-term future unclear following his minority takeover.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” Ratcliffe said at a media briefing in February.

When asked if the Greenwood situation would be a “fresh decision”, Ratcliffe said: “Absolutely. We will make a decision, and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Ratcliffe added: “He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one – we’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.

“The process will be – understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically: is he a good guy or not?

“Could he play sincerely for Manchester United, (play) well and we’d be comfortable with it and the fans would be comfortable with it.”

