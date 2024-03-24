Mason Greenwood: Man Utd stun La Liga giants with Ratcliffe demanding way above expected rate

Atletico Madrid have reportedly ‘been left shocked’ that Manchester United are now asking for £51.3million for Mason Greenwood, a large increase on their previously reported rate.

Greenwood’s impressing in La Liga after leaving Old Trafford on loan. The winger has eight goals and five assists in all competitions for Getafe.

That he’s going to be leaving Manchester United permanently seems almost certain, and might have already happened had anybody bid for him in the summer after the club completed their investigation into the forward after police dropped charges of assault and attempted rape against him.

La Liga sides have taken notice of his good performances in the Spanish top flight. Indeed, each of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real have been linked with his signing, as have his loan club, Getafe.

The former two clubs are the latest to have been named in relation to the transfer, and that report suggested United ‘hopes for a fee’ of around £34million.

Atletico are now said to have ‘been left shocked’ by United’s latest demands, though. Indeed, according to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga side have learned that United now in fact want £51.3million.

It’s said Diego Simeone’s side feel that is an ‘outrageous figure’. If Greenwood was to be sold for that, he’d be the fourth-most expensive departure in United’s history.

While it’s not clear, it does not seem Atletico are going to attempt to pay that. But with Greenwood’s form, despite his past, there are surely clubs that would pay a decent sum in order to bring him onboard.

With as many big sides as are reportedly courting him – Juventus were recently added to that group – somebody is sure to give United what they want.

While there are questions over whether Greenwood should be playing at the top level at all, it’s hard to argue with his stats after a fairly lengthy hiatus while banned from playing by United.

If Atletico are not willing to pay, United will still expect that they’ll be able to receive a good fee and improve their own squad beyond that.

