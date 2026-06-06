It has been claimed that Mason Greenwood has reached an “agreement” to join Fenerbahce, and this has a “heavy” impact on Manchester United.

Greenwood progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and was expected to be a huge player for his boyhood club during his career.

However, the forward, after facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault, has been forced to rebuild his career elsewhere in recent years.

Man Utd suspended Greenwood at the start of 2022, but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against the Englishman at the beginning of 2023 after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Greenwood left Man Utd during the 2023 summer window to join La Liga outfit Getafe on loan, and a year later he joined Ligue Un side Marseille on a permanent deal.

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Man Utd cut ties with Greenwood for a deal below his market value, with Marseille paying around £26m to secure his services, though this transfer included a 50% sell-on clause for his boyhood club.

Greenwood has taken his performances to another level over the past couple of seasons, but reports have suggested there has been conflict behind the scenes at Marseille involving the forward and he is now expected to leave this summer.

Mason Greenwood reaches ‘agreement’ with Fenerbahce

A recent report claimed Serie A giants AS Roma have made Greenwood their top target this summer, but Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi has now claimed that he has “agreed” to join the Turkish giants.

“We have signed a four-year agreement with Mason Greenwood. He has proven himself at the highest level of European football,” Safi said.

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“He has agreed to join Fenerbahçe during the most valuable and productive years of his career.

“I said I would bring a star player. Today, I am experiencing the justified pride of keeping my promise.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the “heavy” impact that this deal will have on Man Utd as they look to raise funds for summer signings.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “This Mason Greenwood story also has an impact on Manchester United because if you are a fan of the channel on YouTube, you know I have been telling you for some time here that Manchester United have been always interested in this story for Greenwood because they have a heavy sell-on clause included in the deal with Marseille.

“And it is not 5%, 7%, 10% – is more than this.

“So, Man Utd are really interested because this could be extra money into Manchester United pockets this summer, if Mason Greenwood leaves Olympique Marseille for consistent money, with Fenerbahce reaching an agreement with the player.

“We will see what happens, with the elections and with Marseille.”

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