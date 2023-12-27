Mason Greenwood told he ‘needs to learn more Spanish’ as Real Madrid come knocking for Man Utd outcast

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has been told by Getafe manager Jose Bordalas that he “needs to learn a little more Spanish,” while Real Madrid are keen on the forward.

United came to the decision in the summer, alongside Greenwood, that it would be better if he got his career back on track away from Old Trafford. It followed an investigation into him regarding attempted rape and sexual assault.

There were a few potential avenues, and Getafe were the side that ended up landing the forward. Greenwood’s doing well over in Spain, having scored five goals in all competitions, alongside four assists.

Getafe boss Bordalas has spoken on what a coup it was to get the United forward to the club on loan, and has suggested the only thing he needs to add to is his Spanish-speaking skills.

“Well, with a lot of patience, with a lot of calm, aware that he had been out of action for a long time without playing and practically without training,” Bordalas told Marca.

“But we were confident because of the talent, because of the ability he had shown. Being able to go for a player of this level at Getafe is complicated, almost impossible.

“And well, given the situation, we took a gamble on him. We are happy and content because we have a great player, he is a good boy, he has fitted in really well and he just needs to learn a little more Spanish.”

The learning of Spanish is seemingly a suggestion so that Greenwood can better communicate with his current teammates.

However, it might serve him well if a potential avenue for his next move opens up. It’s been reported by TEAMtalk that his form has alerted Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and ‘a host of other clubs in Spain and across Europe’.

It’s believed Greenwood would be keen on the idea of joining Real, which is unsurprising given they are top of the table in a league he is currently progressing well in, and are obviously one of the world’s premier sides.

It remains to be seen whether or not Real do go for him soon, but he might want to get a move on with his Spanish lessons if he’s to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country in the future.

