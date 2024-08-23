England international Mason Greenwood has been 'approached' by the Jamaican Football Federation

The Jamaican Football Federation have reportedly been successful in their latest approach to one-cap England forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood has not played for England since achieving his only cap against Iceland in the Nations League in September 2020.

Two days after making his debut, the then 18-year-old was sent home for breaking Covid quarantine restrictions by inviting women into the team hotel.

He has been out of the international picture for nearly four years.

The 22-year-old was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

He got his football career back on track while on loan at La Liga side Getafe last season before earning a £26.6million move to Marseille this summer.

The English attacker got off to a perfect start in France, scoring two and providing an assist on his Ligue 1 debut against Stade Brest last week.

While Greenwood was on form for Getafe last season, ex-England manager Gareth Southgate was asked about recalling him, insisting that it would curtail his side’s preparations for Euro 2024.

“Well, for me, I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros,” Southgate said in March.

“I think allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move but I have to say I have not tracked it closely.

“I think at this moment in time that would be a big distraction for the team and let’s see where that leads next season.

“I would need to know more details about the whole thing before it was an option.”

Ex-Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood won’t play for England again – reports

A return to the England set-up under Southgate’s replacement feels extremely unlikely, and according to The Sun, he has been offered the chance to represent Jamaica.

Greenwood is eligible to play for the CONCACAF nation though his father, Andrew, and ‘is set to turn his back on England’ to play under former Man Utd assistant coach Steve McClaren, who was appointed Jamaica manager on July 31.

The report states that McClaren ‘played a pivotal role in persuading Greenwood’ to change allegiance, which he can do as FIFA rules allow players to switch if they have played in no more than three competitive senior games before turning 21.

The English Football Association have reportedly ‘handed over the paperwork to the Jamaican Football Federation, who will now submit a request for a change of international registration to FIFA for approval’ after Greenwood accepted a ‘formal request’ to transfer.

Indeed, ‘the process is already underway’ after Jamaica first tried and failed to convince the 22-year-old after the aforementioned criminal charges were dropped last February.

Greenwood aimed to revive his England career so snubbed Jamaica’s advances. The appointment of former England manager McClaren ‘led to a renewed approach’ and has been ‘successful’, however.

Greenwood will have the chance to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States should his transfer be completed.

Jamaica are in CONCACAF Nations League action against Cuba and Honduras in September, though the change may not be made in time for Greenwood to feature.

