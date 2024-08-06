Mason Mount ‘pivotal’ to Man Utd pressing style in pre-season

Actually, Manchester United DO have reasons to be cheerful and one of them is Mason Mount.

Mason Mount pivotal to Man Utd pressing positives

Despite results perhaps suggesting otherwise there have been plenty of positives to take from United’s pre-season tour. As is usual during pre-season we get a proper look at some academy players with the first team. Last year we had the promise of Mainoo temporarily curtailed by injury but this year there are two stand out candidates to break into the main squad.

Firstly is Harry Amass at left back. He only joined United’s academy a year ago from Watford and has made a big impression with some even calling for him to join the first team during last season. He’s quick, dogged, positional disciplined, and good on the ball. Everything you’d want in a left back really but he’s still only 17 and you can tell. He still has the occasional lapse in concentration and over eagerness you’d expect from a teenager but these things can be heavily punished at senior level. He is however ready for the step up as a rotation option and maybe more if Shaw’s fitness doesn’t return.

We also have Toby Collyer who has been at United since childhood but now at 20 is surprising with his well-rounded performances in midfield next to Casemiro. It seemed likely Collyer would be sold on having failed to stand out in the youth sides but given the relative lack of depth in the first team midfield and the composure he’s shown on tour it may be better to keep him around as relief for ageing and tired legs.

Tactically too there have been some positive changes. The return to 4-2-3-1 as I’ve alluded to previously is much more stable, but the high press is now far more organised and aggressive and looks likely to be United’s main source of chance creation. Mount has been pivotal here in directing players to press as well as being incredibly active himself, so much so that its now clearer why Ten hag wanted to sign him initially.

A new goalkeeping coach has been brought in over the summer to better suit Onana’s style and we’re seeing him now effectively be the deepest defender whilst in possession. The CB’s spread wide to make a rough back three with the goalkeeper allowing the fullbacks to push up as midfielders. Combined with Onana’s excellent mid-range passing United are beating the press and starting attacks at the halfway line virtually man for man. If they can keep their composure and perfect this method, it will make them very dangerous against pressing teams.

We’re seeing changes with individual roles as well. One to look out for is Rashford coming deep into United’s half dragging the opposing right back with him. He then either playing a quick first time pass into the vacated left side for the striker to run onto (watch the Holjund goal against Arsenal) or turning the right back if he’s too close and breaking into that space himself. Rashford is most effective running at the defence so its good to see they are working to increase those situations.

On a negative side is mostly injuries. Losing Yoro for 3 months and Holjund for 6 weeks is desperately unlucky but with Will Fish taking a bad one and Maguire, Lindelof, and Evans also finishing the tour in worst condition then we are relying somewhat on the new medical team working their magic. Another midfielder is also a definite requirement as the lack of depth is worrying. I expect United to do whatever is necessary to bring Ugarte in now, with PSG having secured Neves then they should be more pliable with the fee or even a loan with obligation to buy but it needs doing either way.

With Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Bruno, Garnacho, and Zirkzee yet to join up with the squad I’d expect the community shield team to be much like the game against Liverpool but on the whole I’m hoping for and starting to expect a far more robust start to the season then we’ve experienced the last two years.

Dave, Manchester

Football is unifying

I’ve always felt football can be a really unifying thing. Step into most stadiums during a match and look around you’ll see old people, young people, kids, women, men, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, people from Africa, Asia, north and south America.

It’s genuinely nice to see them all singing and chanting for the same things. It’s one of the few occasions society forgets its divides (apart from sporting ones).

I’m unlucky in the sense I’ll never get to show this to my son (I’m not better but I’m not sure I ever will be) but to be honest, speaking with 100% truth I’m not sure I would have felt safe doing so right now anyway. My son would have been part Philippino and so would have been one of the people this country wants to “send back” or attack in the riots.

I’m sure there are other people like me who wouldn’t feel welcome in their own country because of similar reasons. The horrible behaviour created and stoked by people like Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage with their constant demonising of foreign people who work hard and contribute to this country.

I’m embarrassed and sad to have to tell my friends (he’s Czech with a Philippine wife and three kids) to be very careful when they come back from their once in a lifetime driving holiday across Europe because there’s a chance they might get attacked returning.

I’m sure lots of others will be in similar positions and be at the very least nervous about attending football games when the season starts because I literally heard a group of racists in Blackburn saying they were waiting for the season to start because they can “twat lots of them” at football games.

I know it’s only loosely football related and people “hate when the page is political” but this affects a massive number of us who now have to be worried about where we go and what we do.

If anyone needs to be on a plane to Rwanda it’s the racists who engage in this and the people who enabled it in social media.

Thanks for reading everyone I just wanted to give you a perspective that you might not have considered.

Lee

Daylight just creates a different argument

Re. Peter’s comment about the offside rule being changed to say there has to be daylight between the players… this often gets raised to talk about the scourge of razor thin “armpit” offsides ruining the game and I find it completely bemusing.

Whether you measure based on where the front most part of the attacker is (which, incidentally, is never his sodding armpit – where does that reference come from?), or his back-most part, the razor-thin margins are exactly the same! You’ll still get exactly the same people whining about marginal offsides on the basis of “Yes there was daylight, but only a sliver of it…”

Moving that line a smidge to favour attacking play is a legitimate point to make. I’d probably be in favour of it but, to be clear, if you move the offside line forward a bit, strikers will time their runs a little differently and be caught marginally offside just as much as they do now.

You’d just be swapping whining about being offside by an armpit with whining about being offside by an arse cheek.

Andy (MUFC)

…I applaud Peter’s attempt to fix offsides but unfortunately it makes no difference how you judge offsides. There will always be a point where a player goes from onside to offside and the top-level players will live on that line. Saying “there has to be clear daylight between players” just means you will get the same conversation about times when there was a toenail’s width of clear daylight.

Your best bet if you want to see all the great goals kept is to have a panel of judges assign an artistic merit score to each goal and the higher the score, the more offside you can be in the build-up.

Ozzy AFC DC

It’s all yellow

Vish’s suggestion regarding punishment for yellow cards was possibly a good starting point. However, two minutes? That’s less time than it takes Arsenal to take a throwing when 1-0 up.

In any game, two yellows equal a red. a red card carries an automatic 1 game ban so why not introduce that to replace the 10 card rule. Obviously referees would have to be educated as to what actually constitutes a yellow card (good luck with that} and do away with the ridiculous cards being issued. The FA could also be busy as they may need to allow appeals against yellows, but so what. If that’s too stringent, make it 3 and subsequently 2.

Teams (I mean Man City} would still employ the “I’m on a card, it’s your turn” cynical foul policy but hopefully it would result in less. As said earlier, the biggest drawback is referees, would need to understand the game more rather than having those “every tackle/foul is a card for the next ten minutes” followed by an “I’m not giving another card no matter what” change of heart.

Howard (Endo would play 2 miss 1) Jones

Wait a minute, is this a good idea?

I’m bored, so let’s start a conversation about changing the rules of football, because we’re constantly talking about rule implementations and stuff, why not have fun with it?

I propose that instead of a red card being a sending off, that from now on a red card will result in the opposition team getting to bring on a sub for free. Instead of it becomes 11 v 10, it becomes 12 v 11. It will revolutionize the game as we know it, suddenly 4-5-1, 4-3-3, 4-4-2 et al will become obsolete, now teams can go 4-3-4, 5-3-3. It might end up making someone like Pep Guardiola’s head explode, he might become a cynical type who tries to get the opposition red cards so he can experiment with the everlasting possibilities of being a mad genius. He’d be instructing his team to try and get the opposition 4 red cards early in games so he could play 4-5-5. Football as we know it would change.

90 minute games would be about goading teams into these red cards because it is to appealing to play everyone you wanted to play. Those hard selection decisions will become less so because someone is likely to get a go, with the new atmosphere of games being built around getting red cards.

Dave (I’m banned from posting again, aren’t I?), Dublin