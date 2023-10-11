Mason Mount slammed by ex-Man Utd star as Red Devils duped by Chelsea – ‘His creativity is nowhere’

Louis Saha believes Manchester United overpaid for Mason Mount, whose “creativity is nowhere to be seen” in his short spell at Old Trafford.

United signed the England international in a £60m deal over the summer but Mount has struggled through a mixture of injury and poor form thus far.

He’s registered just one assist across six games in all competitions and is yet to get on the scoresheet, and Saha insists his former club need to see more from him.

“Man Utd are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet,” Saha told King Casino Bonus.

“His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this.

“I hope that the players find their groove, and once they do, they’ll be hard to play against. They have the energy, and when players like Bruno Fernandes start making those passes, I’ll be more confident in Man Utd.

“I think Mount can be a lot better, but I’d say the fee was too much. I think Chelsea were playing a game with the fee, even if the market is very competitive and a lot of players have moved for similar fees.

“I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true.”

Saha wants United to launch a bid for Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma in January to solve their creativity issues.

“I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford,” Saha added. “He’s a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt on the ball.

“I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile. Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much, but Mitoma relies on instinct.

“You can tell he’s worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he’s got to a point where he looks like a natural. Managers know exactly what they’re going to get from Mitoma, and he’d be a strong asset to any club.

“He’d be very exciting at Man Utd as they tend to have wide players who overthink.

“They play as if every defender is quicker than them, and that’s why they don’t often dribble or cross as much as they should.

“They’re too worried that they won’t get past defenders. They need to be more direct, and the only United forward who possesses that directness is Rasmus Hojlund. The other players are thinking too much.”

