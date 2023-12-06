Aston Villa 1-0 Man City: Emery’s Villa outclass Pep’s City to leapfrog champions

Leon Bailey celebrates his goal for Aston Villa against Man City.

Leon Bailey scored the only goal as Aston Villa produced a stunning performance to beat champions Manchester City 1-0.

Emi Martinez twice denied Erling Haaland early on but the hosts were the stronger side throughout at Villa Park, racking up 22 shots to City’s two.

Villa finally earned reward for their pressure in the 74th minute – albeit with a stroke of luck – when Bailey broke forward and his shot took a huge deflection off Ruben Dias to loop into the net.

The result saw Villa climb above City, who again badly missed the suspended Rodri and are now without a win in four games, into third place.

Second-placed Liverpool took advantage to move within two points of leaders Arsenal again by spoiling Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United return and winning 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Reds captain Virgil Van Dijk quietened the raucous Blades support when he volleyed the visitors ahead in the 37th minute and Dominik Szoboszlai made victory certain in stoppage time.

Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United held on to give manager Erik Ten Hag some breathing space with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

McTominay turned in a rebound to give United a 19th-minute lead after both sides had spurned earlier chances with Bruno Fernandes having a penalty saved and Mykhailo Mudryk hitting the post.

Cole Palmer levelled before the interval but McTominay headed in a Alejandro Garnacho cross to seal it for United after 69 minutes.

Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez both grabbed doubles as Fulham thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at Craven Cottage to pile more pressure on Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Andreas Pereira had already hit the post when Iwobi opened the scoring on the half-hour and Jimenez smashed in another four minutes later.

The Mexican showed great skill to add a third after the break and Iwobi swept in another before captain Tom Cairney wrapped up the scoring.

Brighton came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

The visitors struck first with a Bryan Mbuemo penalty on 27 minutes after a foul on Vitaly Janelt but Pascal Gross quickly levelled. Jack Hinshelwood’s first senior goal early in the second half proved decisive.

Bournemouth continued their recent revival with a hard-earned 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Marcos Senesi headed the Cherries in front on 25 minutes and Jefferson Lerma almost doubled the lead when he struck the post but victory was not secured until Kieffer Moore headed home in stoppage time.