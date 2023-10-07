Fulham 3-1 Sheffield United: Own goals galore as Basham blow overshadows Craven Cottage classic

Fulham secured their third victory of the Premier League season and ensured Sheffield United remain winless in a game overshadowed by Chris Basham’s injury.

Basham received oxygen and was stretchered off after suffering a sickening ankle injury in the first half at Craven Cottage.

‘We send our best wishes to Bash, and will communicate updates as and when we have them,’ Sheffield United said on social media.

The 35-year-old received treatment for around 10 minutes, which naturally contributed to neither side being able to establish much of a foothold or rhythm.

Fulham found the breakthrough with a well-worked goal finished by Bobby Decordova-Reid, only for an Antonee Robinson own goal to restore parity a quarter of an hour later.

But the hosts restored their lead with an own goal of their own, far more fortuitous in circumstance as Tom Cairney’s shot – which the midfielder slipped while taking – looped up, off the crossbar and in off keeper Wes Foderingham’s back.

Willian added a third in stoppage time to help prolong Sheffield United’s wait for their first win of the season.

The Blades were largely outfought, rarely had meaningful touches in Fulham’s territory and their first-half performance in particular begged the question as to where their chances would come from. Their hosts always looked the favourite to get the first goal.

And Fulham should have done just that but they squandered the best chance of the match to that point during 14 minutes of time added on for the Basham injury.

Willian ghosted his marker with his explosive acceleration before he produced another exceptional cross to the feet of countryman Andreas Pereira who somehow found a way to sky his chance from six yards out.

Fulham’s wasted chances were a reminder as to why their five league goals were the joint-lowest in the Premier League at the start of the day.

But in the 53rd minute the Cottagers took a deserved lead through De Cordova-Reid.

Fulham transitioned quickly and a splitting pass from Pereira set the Jamaica international through before he held his nerve to convert past Foderingham and give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

But in the 67th minute Sheffield United forced an own goal to level the score at 1-1.

Fulham’s Issa Diop went down injured but the Blades refused to kick the ball out and Yasser Larouci’s dangerous cross cannoned off Robinson into his own net.

The goal was far from deserved but the Cottagers paid the price for their earlier missed chances which opened the door for the opportunistic visitors to strike.

However substitute Cairney bailed his side out when his long shot forced an own goal and gave Fulham the lead.

The Scot let fly, hitting the crossbar and the ball bounced on to the back of the well-beaten Foderingham and into the net as Fulham took a 2-1 lead in bizarre circumstances.

Willian got the goal he deserved in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a powerful shot that beat Foderingham and settled the game.