Jordan have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after Algeria came from behind to win 2-1 and set up a showdown with Austria for second place in Group J.

The World Cup debutants took the lead in the first half through Nizar Al-Rashdan as they looked set to claim their first-ever victory at the tournament.

But as Jordan retreated, Algeria piled on the pressure and equalised when Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali headed home a Riyad Mahrez corner.

Marseille forward Amine Gouiri completed the comeback from another corner, narrowly staying onside to score the winner in the 82nd minute.

More to follow…