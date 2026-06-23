Algeria secure comeback win to knock debutants Jordan out of 2026 World Cup

Jason Soutar
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Algeria's Nadhir Benbouali celebrates
Algeria's Nadhir Benbouali celebrates his goal against Jordan

Jordan have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after Algeria came from behind to win 2-1 and set up a showdown with Austria for second place in Group J.

The World Cup debutants took the lead in the first half through Nizar Al-Rashdan as they looked set to claim their first-ever victory at the tournament.

But as Jordan retreated, Algeria piled on the pressure and equalised when Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali headed home a Riyad Mahrez corner.

Marseille forward Amine Gouiri completed the comeback from another corner, narrowly staying onside to score the winner in the 82nd minute.

More to follow…

World Cup