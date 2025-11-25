Bacary Sagna has told Manchester United that the signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta “makes sense” as the club “don’t have a No.9 who is tall” and can “get on the end of crosses…” other than Benjamin Sesko who literally exists.

United have made better ground this season than they did last. Indeed, they finished 15th in the Premier League last term and are currently 10th.

They were better placed winning three games on the spin against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton, but have since drawn to both Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, before losing to 10-man Everton.

They have been quite effective in front of goal, scoring 19 times in the league so far – that’s only five goals fewer than Arsenal and Manchester City, who top that statistic.

But United have been told by former Premier League defender Sagna that the signing of a new striker – Crystal Palace’s Mateta – is needed.

He told Oddspedia: “It would make sense if Jean-Philippe Mateta went to Manchester United. They don’t really have a No.9 who is tall, can hold the ball and can get on the end of crosses.

“It could be difficult for him as a new player coming into a club where there are a lot of new players and transferring his skills across from Crystal Palace, but a move to Old Trafford would be good for him and the club.”

United do in fact have a tall striker in summer signing Sesko – who at 6ft 4in is an inch taller than Mateta.

According to FBRef, compared to strikers in other top-five European leagues in the last year, Sesko is in the 79th percentile for aerials won, while Mateta is down in the 68th percentile.

In his Premier League career so far, Sesko wins 2.5 aerial duels per game, which is marginally higher than the two which Mateta wins, per SofaScore.

If the sole search was for a striker who can win balls in the air, United have a better one than they’ll find in Mateta, so Sagna’s recommendation, on that basis, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is no denying that Sesko is not the finished product, with only two goals so far in his United career, while Mateta has six in the Premier League this season.

But United have signed Sesko for a reason and though he’s currently injured, they’ll surely keep the faith with him if he’s back prior to the January transfer window, which is likely.

