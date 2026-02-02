According to reports, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s proposed move from Crystal Palace to AC Milan on deadline day could collapse for two reasons.

It has been a busy transfer window for Palace, who have already sold Marc Guehi to Manchester City and been informed that head coach Oliver Glasner will leave at the end of this season.

In recent days, Mateta has looked certain to be the next player out of the door as AC Milan have moved to the front of the queue for his services.

Over the weekend, it emerged that AC Milan have ‘agreed’ a deal to land Mateta after successfully hijacking Nottingham Forest, but the transfer could still collapse.

This is because there are concerns about Mateta’s medical, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing on Monday morning that the Serie A giants are ‘conducting further medical tests’.

According to Sky Sports, another issue for Mateta is former Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku refusing to leave AC Milan.

The report claims: ‘Milan are sending a club doctor to examine Mateta on Monday before proceeding with the deal. The window closes at 7pm UK time for clubs in England and Italy.

‘There are also question marks over whether Milan will push ahead with the move in this window, considering that Christopher Nkunku does not want to leave.’

Regarding potential signings, Palace have fended off competition from Leeds United to become the frontrunner to sign Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen as a replacement for Mateta after landing Evann Guessand and Brennan Johnson in this window.

Palace have reportedly settled on a deal worth an initial £43m plus £5m in add-ons for Larsen, with Sky Sports reporting ‘completed his medical’ on Monday morning.

And Sky Sports reporter James Savundra has claimed that there could be a second deadline day for Palace, who remain in the market for a centre-back.

Savundra explained: ‘Crystal Palace are still open to signing a centre-back on Deadline Day. The club have yet to replace club captain Marc Guehi, who departed for Manchester City.

‘They have since been boosted by the return to fitness of defender Chadi Riad, who started in the draw at Nottingham Forest yesterday. It was the Moroccan international’s first start for the club in 13 months.

‘The club remain alert to any market opportunities that arise – either short-term or long-term ahead of tonight’s 7pm deadline.

‘Last week, the club enquired about Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez. However, Palace were put off by the valuation that the Belgian club placed on the Ecuador international. A Deadline Day move for the 21-year-old seems unlikely unless Club Brugge are willing to lower their asking price.’

