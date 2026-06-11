Manchester United have now made West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes their top midfield target, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, deciding not to rival a £121million bid from Manchester City for Elliot Anderson.

Anderson has long been one of the main targets for Man Utd, who want to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have a deal in place with Atalanta for Brazilian midfielder Ederson Silva and would love to bring Anderson to Old Trafford, too.

However, Man City are favourites for the England international midfielder and have made two bids already.

Man City’s latest offer of a total of £121million for Anderson has been turned down by Forest, who want more.

Man Utd have decided not to make a rival bid, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, consider Anderson too expensive at that price.

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday night: “My understanding is that Man Utd believe this is too expensive.

“£120million for him are too much.

“So, Man Utd at the moment are not participating to any bidding war and also the message coming from Manchester United is that they will not do crazy things.

“Man Utd already signed Ederson, want to sign at least one more midfielder, but not completely crazy things.”

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 9:33pm on June 10: “Manchester United view Elliot Anderson as a dream target, but they won’t get sucked into a bidding war, especially without player buy in first.

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“Cost of deal, plus a feeling Anderson favours #MCFC mean Manchester United are advancing on other targets as of now.

“Matheus Fernandes remains one to watch with talks underway on player side.

“Bournemouth will speak to Alex Scott further on his future soon and value him at around £80m.

“Carlos Baleba on Manchester United’s list as well.”

Mateus Fernandes is Man Utd’s new ‘top’ midfield target

It has now emerged that Man Utd have made West Ham and Portugal international midfielder Mateus Fernandes their new top target.

TEAMtalk reported in May that Man Utd have made contact with the agents of Fernandes.

The report in the reliable news outlet claimed that Fernandes himself is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

West Ham are unlikely to be able to keep hold of Fernandes, having been relegated from the Championship.

Romano has said that West Ham want £85million for Fernandes.

The Chief Manchester United correspondent for The Manchester Evening News, Tyrone Marshall, has now reported that Man Utd are focusing on alternatives to Anderson, with Fernandes now at the top of their list for midfield targets.

Marshall wrote on X at 7:59am on June 11: “Manchester United unwilling to pay £120million for Elliot Anderson and won’t be drawn into a bidding war.

“They want players who want to join them and, as it stands, they are focusing on other targets, with Mateus Fernandes at the top of the list #mufc”

The report in The Manchester Evening News has added that Man Utd are now focusing on midfield targets who INEOS ‘believe want to move to the club, with West Ham’s 21-year-old Mateus Fernandes at the top of that list’.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is also a player that Man Utd are keeping tabs on.

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