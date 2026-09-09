Paul Scholes says £85m midfielder who rejected Man Utd will fail miserably

Paul Scholes during his role as a television pundit.

Paul Scholes believes that Mateus Fernandes will fail at Tottenham Hotspur after rejecting the chance to join Manchester United and play under manager Michael Carrick.

Man Utd wanted to sign Fernandes from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international midfielder was available on the market after getting relegated from the Premier League with West Ham.

Fernandes had also gone down to the Championship with Southampton the season before.

Despite Man Utd’s pursuit of the 22-year-old, he ended up at Tottenham.

The north London club paid West Ham £85m to secure the services of the youngster.

READ: Paul Scholes says £40m Tottenham star ‘makes the team play good football’ as best summer signing named

Fernandes subsequently revealed why he has chosen Tottenham over Man Utd.

The midfielder told The Athletic: “The desire of playing for a big club, winning games, to fight for the Premier League, for the title.

“The way he [De Zerbi] spoke with me and my family was very important for me.

“He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.

“It was more about (forming a) connection, because my dad and my mum don’t speak English very well.

“It was more about feelings.

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“He said he would take care of me, that he would be my second dad in England.

“I’m very happy to work with him.”

Man Utd legend Scholes has now given his take on Fernandes and has said that the youngster will flop at Tottenham.

Mateus Fernandes will fail at Tottenham

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football when asked whether Fernandes to Tottenham will be a hit or miss: “I think I am going to say miss with this one.

“Do you know what?

“I have not seen an awful lot of him, so I am guessing a little bit.

“I don’t think, as I have not seen his name in the first few weeks of the season, and I think he did get actually relegated the last two years.

“I am not saying that’s his fault, but he was part of Southampton.

“Yeah, I think he was part of Southampton and West Ham.

“So, twice in two years he has been relegated.

“I am going to say miss on that one.”

Scholes’ former Man Utd teammate Nicky Butt said: “I think he’s a fantastic player.

“I think he’s very talented.

“At West Ham, when I watched the game live, I thought, ‘Wow, this boy is a real top, top player’.

“I think the club that he’s in at the minute is just not a club that I would want to go in and play for at the minute.

“So, I would say miss.”

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