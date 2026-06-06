West Ham react to rumours Man Utd want to sign Mateus Fernandes

West Ham United have responded to rumours that Manchester United want to bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, according to a report.

Man Utd have struck a deal with Atalanta over the signing of Ederson Silva in the summer transfer window

However, Man Utd manager Michael Carrick wants to bring in another midfielder, with Casemiro set to leave and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe also ready to offload Manuel Ugarte.

Mateus Fernandes is one of the midfielders that Man Utd are keen on signing this summer.

Man Utd are said to have made contact with the agents of Fernandes, who idolises Red Devils star and his Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

The West Ham star is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer, with representatives of Fernandes ‘confident’ that Man Utd will sign him.

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The Hammers will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

The London club value Fernandes at £80million, and it is hard to envisage the Portugal international playing in the Championship next season.

However, West Ham have stated that they have not been approached by Man Utd or any other club for Fernandes.

West Ham say no Man Utd approach for Mateus Fernandes

The Sun has reported: ‘WEST HAM sources say United have had no direct contact with West Ham over Mateus Fernandes.

‘In fact, the London Stadium has heard from no clubs.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood reaches transfer ‘agreement’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd ‘heavy’ impact

‘Despite relegation, Fernandes, 21, has impressed and is expected to depart the east London club.

‘The Hammers need to raise more than £100m in sales. And they value the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder at £80m.’

Man Utd have cash to burn this summer, with INEOS determined to strengthen the squad for next season.

The Premier League club could have a tidy sum coming in should Mason Greenwood leave Marseille for Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi has said that he has a deal in place on personal terms for the former Man Utd forward.

Safi said: “We have signed a four-year agreement with Mason Greenwood.

“He has proven himself at the highest level of European football.

“He has agreed to join Fenerbahçe during the most valuable and productive years of his career.

“I said I would bring a star player.

“Today, I am experiencing the justified pride of keeping my promise.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that due to the sell-on clause that Man Utd inserted in Greenwood’s contract when they sold him to Marseille in 2024, the Premier League club could come in for some cash.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “This Mason Greenwood story also has an impact on Manchester United because if you are a fan of the channel on YouTube, you know I have been telling you for some time here that Manchester United have been always interested in this story for Greenwood because they have a heavy sell-on clause included in the deal with Marseille.

“And it is not 5%, 7%, 10% – is more than this.

“So, Man Utd are really interested because this could be extra money into Manchester United pockets this summer, if Mason Greenwood leaves Olympique Marseille for consistent money, with Fenerbahce reaching an agreement with the player.

“We will see what happens, with the elections and with Marseille.”

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