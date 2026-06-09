Jason Wilcox ‘personally’ wants £70,000-a-week midfielder at Man Utd and makes ‘contact’

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox is personally keen on bringing West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, according to two reliable sources.

Man Utd already have a deal in place to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta, with the Brazilian midfielder expected to replace compatriot Casemiro in Red Devils manager Michael Carrick’s team.

The Red Devils are also confident of signing Elliot Anderson, who has been the subject of a failed bid from Manchester City.

However, Nottingham Forest want over £100million for Anderson, and Man Utd are looking at cheaper alternatives.

Mateus Fernandes is one of the players that Man Utd are keen on.

Man Utd have already made contact with the agents of Fernandes, who is said to be ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford, according to reports in May.

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West Ham want £80million for the Portugal international midfielder, even though the Hammers will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are accelerating their pursuit of Fernandes, with the Premier League club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, personally keen on a 2026 summer deal for the 21-year-old.

Jason Wilcox wants to sign Mateus Fernandes for Man Utd

According to The Guardian, Wilcox is personally ‘monitoring’ Fernandes as an option to strengthen Carrick’s midfield.

The report has claimed that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be able to pay Fernandes the salary that he would get at West Ham in the 2026/27 campaign.

Fernandes is on £70,000-a-week at West Ham, but it will be cut by 50% next season after West Ham got relegated.

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Wilcox was instrumental in Southampton signing Fernandes in 2024, as he laid the groundwork for the Saints to sign the midfielder before he left his role as the club’s director of football.

TEAMtalk has reported that Wilcox is so determined to bring the West Ham star to Old Trafford that he has personally made contact with his agents.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that ‘Wilcox’s long-standing relationship with Fernandes could prove decisive’ in Man Utd’s quest to beat other interested clubs to his signature.

Wilcox has monitored Fernandes’s performances for West Ham and have been impressed.

The Man Utd official believes that the youngster would be able to take the step up and star for Man Utd.

The report has noted: ‘Crucially for Man Utd, TEAMtalk can confirm that Wilcox has personally maintained contact with Fernandes’ camp regarding his future.

‘Those conversations have helped strengthen United’s position and there is a belief within Old Trafford that they would be difficult to beat if the race ultimately comes down to convincing the player.’

Fabrizio Romano has also noted that Man Utd are actively trying to sign Fernandes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can guarantee two things. Man Utd are in direct conversations with the agents of Mateus Fernandes.

“Man Utd made contact over the last 48 hours with the agents of the player, and Man Utd started conversations about eventual cost of the deal, transfer fee and also salary.”

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