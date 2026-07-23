New midfield signing Mateus Fernandes scored what he called “the best goal of his career” inside three minutes of his Tottenham Hotspur debut in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over MK Dons on Wednesday.

The £85m signing from West Ham United struck with a stunning first-time volley into the top corner from outside the box, as manager Roberto De Zerbi fielded two different sides for the victory over the League One outfit.

Free agent goalkeeper signing Martin Dubravka also caught the eye with a superb flick over from close range on his first appearance since joining earlier this summer.

Fernandes partnered fellow summer signing Sandro Tonali in De Zerbi’s engine room, with the pair forming what could be one of the Premier League’s best double pivots ahead of the coming campaign.

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Both impressed, with Conor Gallagher operating in the No.10 position as competition for places in Tottenham‘s midfield is expected to be fierce following the £185million invested in the position.

None of Tottenham’s other summer signings featured, with Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke only just returning to pre-season training, while Marcos Senesi is now on his holidays after Argentina finished runners-up at the World Cup.

But the contest was decided by an absolute screamer from Fernandes, with the 22-year-old smashing home after MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s long punch clear from a corner.

“It was my favourite goal of my career. By a mile,” he said.

“I need to do this more and more times, to shoot outside of the box, I know that I can do it.

“This just gives me confidence for the rest of the days.”

Mateus Fernandes abrindo os trabalhos com um golaço 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/KCDlTtRgZU — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_PT) July 22, 2026

Former Spurs defender Sebastian Bassong, who now works for the club’s media channels, was equally impressed, comparing the strike to Gareth Bale’s goal against Stoke City or Zinedine Zidane’s famous volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

“What I’m impressed about is the balance, the quality, the connection, the fact that he’s looking at the ball – he doesn’t lose sight of the ball,” Bassong said.

“He’s such a gifted player.”

Fernandes and Tonali both departed at half-time of the contest but showed their qualities throughout the opening 45, with the latter in particular dictating play.

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Dubravka also made his debut, coming on at the break for Antonin Kinsky in goal in an otherwise more youthful second-half side but did make that one fine stop.

Tottenham fly to New Zealand on Thursday for their pre-season tour and will take on A-League side Auckland in a friendly at Eden Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 04:00 BST.