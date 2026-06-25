Star approves Tottenham transfer in record-breaking deal – Michael Owen will be disappointed

Mateus Fernandes is ready to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to two reliable sources, and while Roberto De Zerbi will be delighted, former Manchester United striker Michael Owen will be far from happy.

Tottenham and Man Utd are the two clubs most keen on Fernandes, who is unlikely to be at West Ham next season following the London club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, keen on adding at least another midfielder to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Casemiro is leaving Man Utd, who also want to get rid of Manuel Ugarte this summer.

However, Tottenham have taken a big step and could end up beating Man Utd to the signature of Fernandes.

Both Tottenham and Man Utd have been in talks with Fernandes’s camp for a while, and it seems that the north London club is where the 21-year-old could be heading.

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Mateus Fernandes ready to join Tottenham

According to reliable journalist Matteo Moretto, Fernandes has already approved a move to Tottenham, with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi very keen on him.

Moretto posted on X at 1:19am on June 25: “Tottenham and West Ham are already negotiating for Mateus Fernandes.

“For Roberto De Zerbi, he is one of the priority signings to bolster the midfield.

“The player has already given his approval to the transfer.”

TEAMtalk has also reported that Tottenham are ‘confident’ of ‘sealing an agreement’ for Fernandes for £85million.

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Spurs and West Ham are said to be in ‘advanced discussions’ for the Portuguese, who will become Tottenham’s most expensive signing if he completes the £85m move.

Tottenham are also reportedly ready to offer Fernandes ‘substantially higher wages’ than Man Utd.

The reliable news outlet, though, has added that Man Utd are not entirely out of the race for Fernandes, as the Red Devils are still in talks.

Michael Owen wants Man Utd to sign Mateus Fernandes

It now looks increasingly likely that Man Utd will miss out on the signing of Fernandes to Tottenham.

It will be hugely disappointing for Man Utd fans, and Michael Owen will not be impressed either.

That’s because on June 12, the former Man Utd striker told Metro why he wants the Red Devils to sign Fernandes.

Owen said: “Casemiro’s shoes are big shoes to fill, aren’t they?

“And you know lots of people were writing them off but he had an incredible last two-thirds of the season and big shoes to fill.

‘Personally if I was Michael Carrick if I was Manchester United, I’d be getting Fernandes from West Ham. I think he’s very good. I think he’s exactly what they need.

‘I think they’re going to probably be gazumped with Elliot Anderson from Man City, but there’s obviously plenty of names.

“Baleba at Brighton, there’s Scott at Bournemouth and things but if it were me I would be getting Fernandes from West Ham.”

Owen added: “I thought he was brilliant last season.

“I watched him a lot I think he’s a very good pick. He’s reasonably young which is another massive tick.

“If you’re going to be spending 80 to 100 million then you don’t want to be buying someone that’s in their late 20s.

“I could see him and Kobbie Mainoo forming a great partnership in there, and the other thing is he should be gettable.

“West Ham have gone into the Championship and he’s not going to want to be playing in the Championship so I mean I would think that he’s very gettable and I think he’s very good.

“I personally would be making him my first choice.”

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