Mateus Fernandes has been linked with Tottenham and Man Utd.

West Ham star Matheus Fernandes has reportedly decided his ‘preference’ between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes has been on the radar of several clubs in recent months, with Man Utd and Tottenham recently mooted as potential destinations for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old was one of West Ham’s top performers in their relegation season, and he is certainly good enough to play for some of the best teams in the Premier League.

Man Utd, who are in the market for as many as three new midfielders this summer, were initially mooted as the most likely destination for Fernandes, but Tottenham are making a serious play to beat them in the race to secure his services.

On Thursday, a report claimed Fernandes is in favour of a move to Tottenham,

READ: Newcastle star wants Man Utd transfer for two reasons after Romano reveals ‘active talks’

However, respected reporter Andy Mitten claims Fernandes “prefers” Man Utd over Tottenham and a deal will happen if they can settle on a fee with West Ham.

“Manchester United understand that the player [Mateus Fernades] wants to join the club,” Mitten said on the Talk of the Devils podcast.

“West Ham want the highest fee, as much money as possible and an auction situation, maybe his agent does as well and the agent is influencing the player. Jorge Mendes is the agent.

“I’m told he would play for Spurs, but prefers Manchester United.

Mitten added: “It boils down to how much United want to pay for the player. They don’t want to get into an auction situation.”

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Germany star among two Man Utd midfield alternatives



It has been suggested that Fernandes could cost around £80m this summer, and ex-Man Utd star Paul Ince thinks it is “crazy” that this is his valuation.

“Well, it’s funny… I went from West Ham to Man United for £1 million! Which is absolute madness when you look at the prices today,” Ince told TEAMtalk.

“When you are spending that type of money £80million, £110million, you expect that kind of money to be reserved for a striker who guarantees you 30 goals a season.

“Mateus Fernandes at West Ham… they’re talking £80 million for him. I mean, before he joined West Ham, he played in a Southampton side that went down; he’s now had back-to-back relegations, so to command that kind of money is crazy.”

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd exit ‘verbally agreed’ after Bruno Fernandes reaches verdict to stay

He added: “I know he’s technically a very good player, but when you pay that much money for midfield players, I want to see an all-rounder.

“I look at how I used to play, or Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard – lads who went up and down, scored goals, put in massive tackles, and set up chances. Pure all-rounders.

“I don’t think a lot of these modern players are true all-rounders. So, for clubs to spend this type of money is pure madness.

“If you’re talking £120 million for Elliot Anderson… come on. Jesus Christ, that’s a lot of money!

“It’s not the kid’s fault, but if Roy Keane is valued at £300 million in today’s money, then if Anderson is worth £120 million, I’ve got to be worth at least £250 million, at least (he said with a laugh!).”