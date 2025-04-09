Ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has brutally slammed one of their current players, claiming he is “one of the worst” in the club’s “history”.

Former Man Utd midfielder Matic comes up against the Red Devils on Thursday night as his Lyon side face Ruben Amorim’s team in the Europa League quarter-finals.

United are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, so they need to win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Lyon are currently fifth in Ligue Un, but Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana claims they are “way better” than the French side.

“We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality,” Onana said.

“We have to go there and show who we are. If we are focused, stay compact and together and follow the gameplan we will be winning the game. Of course it’s not going to be easy but I think we are way better than them.”

When asked about the criticism he has received from supporters this season, he added: “It doesn’t affect me because the decision I make is to help the team.

“Sometimes I will make the right decision, sometimes I will make the wrong decision. When I feel my players need to rest I have to take my time; when I feel we need to speed up the game I will do it.”

These comments have sparked a brutal response from Matic, who has hit out at Onana.

“Onana? I respect everyone, but to say that, you need to give an answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you’re talking [about],” Matic said.

“If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or [Edwin] van der Sar said that, then I will question myself, but if you are one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man Utd modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

Matic also claims Man Utd are “more commercial-minded” than Chelsea as part of a damning comparison.

“We did our best every single year, the players, the coaches, but we didn’t win,” Matic added.

“If I compare how we did with United now, then we did great, but of course, United cannot be happy finishing second.

“United need to be winning leagues. We gave it our best and sometimes we’d get criticised, but I didn’t see any major problems in the club. The organisation was very good, the conditions perfect.”

He continued: “The difference I felt after Chelsea was that, at Chelsea, everything was about the result and winning trophies.

“That was the spirit in the whole club, even from the man who cuts the grass. Roman Abramovich would only ask us about results.

“At United, it was more commercial-minded. I started to think that after a couple of months in the club.”