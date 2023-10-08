‘Maturing’ Tottenham man is ‘one of the best’ as pundit hails his growth for the side

Danny Murphy has hailed “one of the best” players in Cristian Romero as he is “maturing” and not “wanting to fight everyone all the time” which is helping Tottenham.

Romero has been sent off three times in his Spurs career, and is in just his third season with them. Two of those reds came last season, alongside 11 yellow cards.

Being down to 10 men and having one of your main defenders then being suspended obviously isn’t ideal. Frustrations may have been high last season as Tottenham were poor – they finished eighth in the Premier League.

This term, they’ve been far, far better – they currently occupy top spot in the league, having not lost yet. Romero has been a vital asset, starting every Premier League game, and being part of a solid defence, while also scoring twice.

Murphy hailed his impact, as well has his the fact that he’s maturing in order to play more of a role for his side.

“He has got pace, he has got tenacity, Romero. We have seen him being rash in the past,” Murphy said on Match of the Day.

“Potentially one of the best because he is composing himself better, he is not as emotional, he is not diving in and wanting to fight everyone all the time.

“Maybe the confidence of the World Cup, whatever it is, he is maturing as a footballer.”

While he’s always had his physical attributes, they can sometimes be overshadowed by his hot-headed nature. It’s obviously better for his side if he’s on the pitch, and is playing without the potential that he could explode.

His maturity has gone hand in hand with Spurs’ growth as a side, and while it’s not the only reason, it certainly helps to know one of your most important defenders isn’t going to get themselves sent off.

Tottenham will hope Romero continues playing the way he is doing, and stays out of trouble while they are in this sort of imperious form.

