Maupay laughs at having entire Spurs team ‘on toast’ after ‘offending’ Maddison by ‘throwing a dart’

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has reflected on his spat with James Maddison, saying it was “so easy” to wind up the entire Tottenham team.

Maupay has a reputation of being a wind-up merchant and his decision to copy Maddison’s dart-throwing celebration was a step too far in the eyes of the Spurs squad.

The Tottenham and England midfielder took a big bite of the Frenchman’s bait on the pitch and hit back at Maupay after the match, claiming he has not scored enough goals in his career to have a trademark celebration.

Asked what he said to the Brentford forward after the game, the 27-year-old told TNT Sports: “I just said to him he probably hasn’t scored enough goals of his own in the last few years to have his own celebration so he had to copy mine.

“Short story, but it ended well for us anyway.”

That was a pretty amusing response from Maddison, especially when you realise Maupay has more career goals (102) than the former Leicester City man (82).

The beef between Maddison and Maupay has died down but the latter has been discussing the Premier League’s most iconic wind-up moments, and his celebration at Spurs came up.

Speaking to Sport Bible, the Everton loanee said it was “quite funny” to see Maddison get “offended” when his celebration was copied.

“Believe it or not, that wasn’t planned,” Maupay said.

“I scored and as I was running, I thought I’m going to throw a dart. He celebrates his goals like that, but apparently you’re not allowed to throw a dart, it’s only him that can do it. The way he got offended, it was quite funny.

“Big man [Ivan Toney] got away with it because he did it as well but everyone went for me. That’s class, I can’t lie.

“It would have been better if we had won. But at their place in front of their fans, got all their players raging, that’s goated.

“Just by throwing a dart I got 11 players on toast,” he added. “It was so easy.

“It’s mad how easy it is, but I’m just having fun, for me it is fun. Football is a game and I’m trying to enjoy myself.”

Don’t worry, you are not the only one whose skin crawled when Maupay said “that’s goated”.

As he says, though, it would have been a lot better if Brentford beat Spurs, but Maddison ended up getting the last laugh.

Maupay spent two years at Brentford between 2017 and 2019 and became Brighton’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer during his time at the Amex.

He joined Everton for around £11million in August 2022 but had a very difficult time at Goodison Park, scoring once in 32 appearances.

The 27-year-old returned to Brentford on loan last summer and did not score his first goal of the season until November.

Maupay now has six goals in 23 Premier League appearances in 2023/24, netting four in his last seven.

