Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea is just a great big nothing: No identity, no influence, nothing

The most damning thing for Mauricio Pochettino at the moment is not just the results (although it is also the results) but his apparent lack of authority.

Being Chelsea manager feels almost entirely like something that is happening to him rather than something over which he has any kind of meaningful control.

It’s not really remotely fair to compare his current Chelsea side to the Spurs one he moulded in his image but we’re going to do it anyway because it does feel instructive.

You knew exactly where you stood with that Spurs team. You knew what they were about, what they stood for, how they wanted to play. It didn’t always work, but it did work really quite a lot for really quite a long time and when it did it was in identifiably repetitive ways. You would watch that Spurs team and be under no doubt it was Pochettino’s men doing Pochettino’s bidding.

There’s none of that now. Nothing about Chelsea suggests ‘Aha, yes, there’s a Pochettino team doing its thing’. Does he make any difference whatsoever? It’s pretty damning to even be able to ask that question of a manager, but it feels valid. Would/could Chelsea be doing any worse without him?

They occasionally win games here and there, because of course they do. They have some very good footballers. There is a bedrock level of adequacy below which it is impossible for a club of that size to dig without something pretty close to active sabotage. But Chelsea are whacking their spades into that bedrock level really, really hard under Pochettino.

The Carabao semi-final first-leg defeat at Middlesbrough will likely be corrected in the second, but it really doesn’t help the idea of a swirling storm in which Pochettino is but a baffled if intrigued bystander as the sack chat increases in volume and intensity once more.

At the moment it kind of feels like it’s not so much a question of whether replacing Pochettino with literally anyone else might make Chelsea better, but whether it would even be possible that doing so might make them tangibly worse. And that’s not good at all, is it? The idea that you might be doing as bad a job as it is possible to do under the circumstances?

There is rich Barclays heritage in beloved Chelsea managers going to Spurs and failing, but Pochettino’s reversal might outdo the lot of them. At least Mourinho and Conte made things happen at Spurs, even if it might have sometimes been better had they not. Pochettino’s Chelsea career is just great big nothing.