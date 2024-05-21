Mauricio Pochettino ‘leaves’ Chelsea as expert reveals four names being ‘immediately’ targeted

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent following a meeting with Paul Winstanley, Laurence Stewart and Behdad Eghbali, according to Matt Law.

Chelsea finished the season very strongly, qualifying for the Europa League courtesy of a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Despite the Blues’ end to the campaign, it has been reported that Pochettino will depart.

First to break the news was Telegraph Sport journalist Matt Law, who says the former Tottenham boss has ‘left Chelsea by mutual consent after meeting with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali over the course of two days’.

The decision was reportedly made on Tuesday morning and there is not believed to be any ‘bad blood’ between the two parties, with the Blues to ‘immediately start their search for a replacement with a young and progressive coach to be targeted’.

Names currently under consideration are Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

There is lots of interest in McKenna, who is being targeted by Brighton following Roberto De Zerbi’s departure.

Pochettino signed a two-year contract last summer and is leaving after a single year, meaning he will land ‘a significant compensation fee’.

The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein has also confirmed that Pochettino will leave Chelsea with immediate effect.

‘Chelsea’s decision to part ways with the 52-year-old Argentine comes following the conclusion of an internal review into the club’s 2023-24 season performance led by by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart,’ Ornstein’s report said.

Pochettino will be the third permanent manager to lose their job under the Clearlake Capital-Boehly ownership following the departures of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

It was a very difficult year for the Argentine but he did end the season strongly. Despite this, he fell short of expectations and has lost his job as a result.

More to follow…

More: Chelsea | Mauricio Pochettino