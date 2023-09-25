Mauricio Pochettino sack talk nonsense as he takes over from Ten Hag

Manchester United won so attention turns to Mauricio Pochettino, who was subject to sack calls (from Aston Villa fans)…

Let’s all chant

Manchester United beating Burnley has ruined the Erik ten Hag sack talk fun so attention switches to Mauricio Pochettino and a Chelsea side who are massively underperforming.

The fact that Pochettino is in no danger of the imminent sack – particularly as he is clearly being hampered by the lack of a prolific goalscorer, a barrage of injuries and the jarring presence of a very young, naive side – is irrelevant because, well, all on board the big old crisis bandwagon now robbed of its easy United clicks.

Todd Boehly told to make Mauricio Pochettino sack decision as Aston Villa force Chelsea dilemma

Oh he’s been ‘told’ has he, football.london Trends Writer Jake Stokes? By who?

A footballer? A pundit? A prominent journalist?

Aston Villa supporters told Mauricio Pochettino that he will be ‘sacked in the morning’ during the Villans’ clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Oh do f*** off.

Unfortunately this is the inevitable result when your job is to get certain words into a headline for Google – in this case ‘Mauricio Pochettino sack’ – rather than writing compelling and accurate content for actual people.

And he wasn’t finished there as there was more vital Trends Writing to be done, returning with this doozy:

‘Get De Zerbi’ – Todd Boehly told ideal next Chelsea manager amid Mauricio Pochettino sack call

This time he is claiming that ‘large sections of the Chelsea fanbase have urged Todd Boehly to pull the plug on Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure following defeat to Aston Villa’.

It takes only three paragraphs for those ‘large sections’ to be downgraded to ‘some Blues fans’ and only one more paragraph to arrive at the one fan who wants De Zerbi to replace Pochettino.

Then on Monday there’s still an appetite for ‘Mauricio Pochettino sack’ content so yer man is back again:

Gary Neville makes huge Chelsea prediction as Todd Boehly faces Mauricio Pochettino sack calls

That ‘as’ is doing a f*** of a lot of heavy lifting, designed as it is to make you think that Neville might have made a ‘huge Chelsea prediction’ about Pochettino getting the sack. Has he? Has he balls. Because that would be ludicrous.

Backed in the morning

Martin Samuel wants to join the fun in The Times. Perhaps he fancies himself as the first Trends Writer to earn a high six-figure salary.

‘Sacked in the morning” sang the Aston Villa end, gleefully. And it is Chelsea, so nothing would surprise. There was merely a matter of months between Todd Boehly briefing privately that Graham Potter was there for the long haul, no matter the results in his first season, and a brutal termination.

There was indeed, but Potter was in charge for seven months. Not seven frigging games.

Hold the back rage

Mediawatch is sure that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is not very happy after the Blues lost for the third time this season in the Premier League, though he might argue that his team – without a prolific goalscorer – are doing almost everything right bar a) putting the ball in the back of the net and b) not doing daft things like getting sent off.

But you know what Pochettino absolutely has not done in public? Lose his sh*t. So we’re a little triggered by seeing headlines like this on The Sun website:

Pochettino rages at his Chelsea flops to ‘grow up’ and admits Boehly is ‘disappointed’ at shocking start to season

Look at him, absolutely ‘raging’ in this clip:

“We need to grow up” 😤 Pochettino is not happy with Nicolas Jackson’s maturity after he received his fifth yellow card of the season already! 🤦 pic.twitter.com/zwnxSblB7R — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) September 25, 2023

He literally could not be more calm.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO has told his billion-pound Chelsea flops to “grow up.”

Well, he was asked whether they needed to ‘grow up’ as Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto both face suspensions and he said: “We were talking that I think we need to grow up like a team, not only in an individual way.

“Players like Nico that are so young, feeling the Premier League and he is learning I think they need time.”

It’s almost like he’s not remotely ‘raging’ but instead acknowledges that the team that started against Aston Villa had seven players who were aged 23 and under, with another three coming off the bench.

This is the Trend

What do you do as a Liverpool-based Trends Writer if no bugger is really talking about Liverpool after their pretty forgettable 3-1 win over West Ham?

Well, you get your crowbar out and…

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad calls Jamie Carragher a ‘disgrace’ over Arsenal keeper comment

…or…

Eddie Howe points finger at Liverpool after Newcastle’s record-breaking 8-0 win

How weird to ‘point a finger’ at Liverpool after a record-breaking win for your side. What’s wrong with you, Eddie?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has opened up on his side’s difficult start to the Premier League season – insisting last month’s last-gasp defeat to Liverpool “really hurt us”.

Oh, there’s nothing wrong with you, Eddie. And at least you won’t soon be replaced by AI.