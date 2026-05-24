Max Dowman has broken yet another Premier League record five days after he became the youngest player to win the title, as a 16-year-old.

Dowman looked a prodigious talent from pre-season, when he caused havoc as a 15-year-old. Looking comfortable playing men’s football at that age was something to behold, and while he’s not played the largest role, the midfielder, now 16, has broken multiple records in the Premier League.

The latest, as a result of his start for Premier League champions Arsenal in their final game of the season, against Crystal Palace, makes the 16-year-old the youngest player ever to start a game in the competition, 144 days after his 16th birthday.

Five days ago, when he won the league with the Gunners, Dowman became the youngest Premier League champion ever.

Prior to that, when he scored against Everton in March, the midfielder became the youngest scorer of a goal in the Premier League, at 16 years and 73 days.

Dowman’s debuts in both the Premier League and Champions League came when he was just 15, making him the youngest player in the history of both competitions.

More minutes coming for Dowman?

Prior to the Palace game, the midfielder had played just 91 minutes in the Premier League, but given he’s always impressed when he’s come on, he might be in line for more time on the pitch next season.

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It would be a fantastic achievement for the youngster to play a part in the title defence in the league and perhaps the Champions League, with Arsenal finalists in the elite European competition, where they’ll play holders Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Gunners won’t want to rush his development and have done a good job of not giving him too much, too soon, and that’s worked out for them, as they’ve won the league while seeing him contribute when he’s been called upon.

If that remains Dowman’s role for the next few months or even the next couple of seasons, on the evidence of this campaign, he’ll do a good job.

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