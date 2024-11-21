‘Maybe the four defeats’ – Pep Guardiola signs two-year Man City contract extension

Pep Guardiola is poised to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year extension at Manchester City and admits the four-game losing streak may be why he’s decided to stay.

Reports earlier this week suggested Guardiola had agreed to stay for a further year with the option of another with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

But as it turns out he’s opted for a straight two-year extension that takes him up to the summer of 2027.

Guardiola, who has won 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League while at the Etihad, explained that City’s recent losing run was a factor in his decision to extend his stay at the club.

“I felt I could not leave now, simple as that,” he told the club’s website.

“Don’t ask me the reason why. Maybe the four defeats were the reason why and I felt I cannot leave. I felt the club still want me or had the fact that we were together and that’s the reason why we sign.

“Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club.

“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – The Owner, The Chairman Khaldoon, Ferran, Txiki, the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

Guardiola rejects the idea that the club’s success is down to him.

“People believe that I am the reason,” said Pep.

“ I am part of the reason, but I’m not the only reason. All the managers of every Club know that. They need incredible support for the other people to have success.

“That’s why it’s a team, that’s why it’s a Club. It’s not individuals and I’m very proud to be part of that. Very proud.

“I never felt I am the only reason why we had success. I like to be part of the success and share it with many, many people.

“As long as we have good players there will be success. I think the club is targeting this.

“You have to remove players, bring in new ones and have a good mentality and continue the standards the Club will be in the position you have to be, not just with me in the last 10 years.

“I think everyone knows the reason for success is Sheikh Mansour. When he took over and the direction of Ferran Soriano and all the people.

“All the players that have been here, all the players and the backroom staff, contributed to put this Club where it is.

“I know I am the spokesman of the Club before and after the game.”

“I’ve said many times that to be here nine years is because, first of all you win, but you win sometimes you win, why?

“Because of the players and we are on the same path we are aligned since Khaldoon talked to me and Ferran and Txiki, all my backroom staff and I have friends around me, and I know that in the bad moments, we are together.

“Now we can celebrate this nine incredible years but in this time we’ve had some tough, tough periods and football is not always success all the time.

“We have won one title already this season, but we are maybe not going to win the other one or the other one is not going to happen – but this is not the problem.

“What’s next? What are the decisions you have to take to still be in there and still a good team. That is our challenge.”