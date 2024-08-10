Manchester United have agreed fees with Bayern Munich for the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, according to David Ornstein.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been working on deals to sign De Ligt all summer and more recently made Mazraoui a target with Aaron Wan-Bissaka made available for transfer.

Man Utd have already completed the signing of 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille but are desperate to bolster their defence with the addition of De Ligt.

They have also had two bids rejected from Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, with new Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe showing no desire to meet the Toffees’ £70million asking price.

After completing the signings of Yoro and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee for a combined £88m, Man Utd have reportedly agreed deals to sign De Ligt and Mazraoui for 70 million euros (£60m) in total.

De Ligt and Mazraoui to join Man Utd

This is according to transfer expert David Ornstein, who says De Ligt will cost 50 million euros including add-ons, with Mazraoui to sign for 20 million euros including add-ons.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein has also reported that Wan-Bissaka will leave the club to join West Ham.

The journalist says ‘Man Utd have reached an agreement to sign De Ligt’, who will pen ‘a five-year contract that includes the option to extend by an additional 12 months’.

Mazraoui will join in a separate deal after Bayern ‘accepted a proposal’ with the Red Devils biting the bullet after agreeing to sell Wan-Bissaka to West Ham for £15m.

There is no contract agreement, though a medical has been booked for ‘Sunday or Monday’.

More to follow…