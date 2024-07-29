Man Utd ‘move closer to signing’ Bayern star with West Ham transfer to ‘open door’ for Ratcliffe

Noussair Mazraoui and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the Man Utd and West Ham badges

Man Utd are reportedly edging closer to signing Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being linked with a move to West Ham.

Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a new right-back and has made his former Ajax player a top target for that position.

Man Utd are reportedly open to moving on Wan-Bissaka after he entered the final year of his contract, with West Ham very keen.

Last week, it looked like the Hammers were going to sign Mazraoui after being priced out of a move for Wan-Bissaka, however, the saga has flipped once again.

West Ham did agree a fee with Bayern but the player’s desire to move to Old Trafford has seen talks break down.

This will disappoint Julen Lopetegui, though it means a deal to sign Wan-Bissaka is back on.

Mazraoui to Man Utd? Wan-Bissaka to West Ham?

The Telegraph has all of the details in a report that states ‘Man Utd move closer to signing Mazraoui’ with Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ‘boosted’ as a result.

The Red Devils must sell a right-back before signing the Moroccan international and Ten Hag clearly prefers Diogo Dalot to the Englishman.

However, Man Utd are ‘putting off’ suitors – including Turkish giants Galatasaray – by asking for £20million earlier this summer.

The report adds:

But it is thought Wan-Bissaka could now be available for a fee more in keeping with Mazraoui’s price tag. West Ham had agreed to pay an initial £12.6 million with a further £2.3 million in add-ons. If West Ham can get a deal over the line for Wan-Bissaka, it would open the door for United to complete a move for Mazraoui. Reports have suggested United have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax before joining Bayern in 2022.

Man Utd’s interest in Bayern centre-back Matthijs de Ligt – another of Ten Hag’s former Ajax players – is reiterated in the report.

It is claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘would ideally like to bring in’ Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite but has been put off by the Toffees’ £75m valuation.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Branthwaite to Man Utd one of 10 rumoured summer transfers that definitely won’t happen

👉 Sancho to leave Man Utd, Newcastle raid Chelsea: Rumoured summer transfers that will happen

De Ligt is a cheaper alternative but Bayern’s asking price is also too high for the Premier League giants.

Elsewhere, transfer experts Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano provided updates on Mazraoui on Monday morning.

Romano says:

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui days ago, he wants the move… and he has same agent as de Ligt. No issues on the agreement with Bayern, but deal still depends on Man United to find a solution for Wan-Bissaka. Mazraoui, patiently waiting.

Plettenberg, meanwhile, adds:

Noussair #Mazraoui and Manchester United were always keen to find an agreement since the deal with West Ham fell through. Personal terms were never an issue Mazraoui wants to join ManUtd with immediate effect as excl. revealed! #MUFC and West Ham now trying to find an agreement about a transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Talks between #WHUFC and Wan-Bissaka have taken place in the last 72 hours.

👉 More: 20 best players available on a free transfer | Premier League five-year net spend | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?