Christophe Dugarry has brutally slammed Kylian Mbappe after he “spat in the face of the Champions League” against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Mbappe was very poor in his side’s Champions League quarter-final first leg as Barcelona won 3-2 at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe vs Barcelona was ‘a scandal for football’

It would be fair to say that Dugarry was not impressed by how the France captain performed on the night.

Accused of spitting in the face of the Champions League and showing “scandalous” behaviour on the pitch, Mbappe has received an astonishing telling off from the former player.

“He was not up to par and unfortunately it has been going on for a few weeks for Kylian Mbappe,” Dugarry told RMC Sport. “I am not going to attack the footballer because it is too easy, everyone saw yesterday’s match.

“I don’t want to attack the dismal performance of Kylian Mbappe. I want to attack the man Mbappe, who showed the worst of football last night, and the worst of the attitude that a top player can have level. I’m not talking about a player at his level, but a high-level player.

“We have the right to miss matches, to miss passes. We have the right to be rubbish. But the behavior, the attitude of this boy yesterday is simply scandalous.

“It’s a scandal for football, it it’s a lack of respect, it’s a betrayal for his supporters, for his partners, for the people who have trusted him for so many years, the people who pay him, the people who appreciate him… and for football .

“You spat in the face of the Champions League. A quarter-final that you supposedly dream of winning with your club. Supposedly… But you spat on the competition. The attitude he had on this match is an absolute disgrace.

“There is a rematch. I believe in the possibility that this boy will transform and make his team win. I hope so with all my heart. But I did not think that this boy could fall this low. I think that it is the worst match I’ve seen him make in terms of attitude.”

