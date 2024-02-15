According to reports, Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe has ‘informed’ Paris Saint-Germain that he has ‘decided’ to leave the club this summer.

The World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of this season and it has consistently been reported in recent months that he will decide whether to stay or leave PSG in February.

Mbappe has been one of Real Madrid’s top targets for several years but they have already missed out on him on a couple of occasions.

A potential Premier League move has also been mooted of late. He has previously revealed his admiration for Liverpool and it has been suggested that he could head there to be Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement.

Arsenal have recently been mentioned as a surprise next destination for Mbappe as he would be ‘willing’ to sign for the Premier League giants.

Mbappe butted heads with PSG in the summer but he now appears to be on better terms with the Ligue Un outfit and has made it clear that they would be the first to hear about his decision when it is made.

And several outlets confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Mbappe has now confirmed that he will ‘leave’ PSG in the summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein said: ‘Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season when his contract expires.

‘Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG but the terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on the situation. Mbappe has reportedly “insisted” that he has not signed for Real Madrid (yet) and “leaving on a free seems the most logical” outcome in the summer.

“PSG are calm since they know they are financially covered. Mbappe spoke with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and insisted he has not yet signed with Real Madrid,” Jacobs tweeted.

“The exit terms are crucial and not agreed, and an extension to be sold is not out of the question, even though leaving on a free seems most logical. It will depend on negotiations with Real.

“If Mbappe leaves on a free PSG will save €70-80m in waived bonuses. But one option is Mbappe waives his Real signing-on fee, extends at PSG to be sold, and then Real pays the French champions a fee. All is still to be determined.

“PSG continues its transformation away from ‘Galacticos’ to a more collective and youth-led approach. For example, PSG is the youngest team in the Champions League.

“And the club already has plans for multiple player signings which will be possible when Mbappe leaves. They are also working on some major renewals including Warren Zaïre-Emery and Xavi Simons.

“PSG free up funds from Mbappe’s departure because the gross cost to pay Mbappe per year is €200m.”