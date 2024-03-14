Mbappe: France boss Deschamps gives sarcastic response to PSG benching of Real Madrid-bound star

France manager Didier Deschamps gave a sarcastic response to questions about Paris Saint-Germain benching Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

Since it emerged he would be leaving PSG at the end of the season a free transfer, the France international’s game time has been severely reduced.

Kylian Mbappe sees minutes cut after PSG exit reveal

Mbappe has not started in two of their last four Ligue 1 matches, although he is still undroppable in the Champions League, in which he scored twice in against Real Sociedad in their last-16 clash earlier this month.

The forward’s next destination has not been officially announcement but widespread reports indicate that Real Madrid will be the lucky beneficiary of his services.

And Deschamps reacted sarcastically to a question on PSG’s management of Mbappe, he replied: “It’s super, magnificent.”

“Given the number of games he has played… the element of freshness in a big competition is key. It’s good that they have game time, but playing every three days… there will be fatigue. I am not at all worried about Kylian’s rhythm. These are the manager’s choices.”

READ MORE: The ridiculous stats of Kylian Mbappe: more Champions League goals than Salah and Drogba

After expressing a lack of concern over Mbappe’s minutes, Deschamps added: “But he could give a bit more game time to [Randal] Kolo Muani.”

Despite rumours of interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and other clubs around Europe, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that Mbappe is “only in talks with Real Madrid”.

Romano told Caught Offside towards the end of February: “It’s now coming to the end of the Kylian Mbappe saga, but many of you have asked me in the last few days if he’s already signed his contract with Real Madrid.

“There have been different reports on this from France and Spain and elsewhere, but let me clarify – I respect all the reports, everyone has their own information and this is absolutely normal – from what I’m told Mbappe has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he’s not staying at the club, and then informed his teammates, but a formal contract with Real Madrid is not signed yet.

“Mbappe is only in talks with Real Madrid, despite some claims that he’s also had approaches from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. My understanding is that he’s not talking with anyone but Real Madrid, though there are still some details to clarify before he signs the contract. Still, it’s only details, with the deal now really advanced and approaching the final stages.

“Mbappe informing PSG of his decision to leave was a crucial moment in this saga, and again he will inform them when he’s signed his contract with Real Madrid. In that moment, the player and the Ligue 1 club will make an official announcement together. There has been no statement from anyone yet because I’m told that that will happen once Mbappe formally signs the contract with Real Madrid. They are waiting for that step.

“For Real Madrid, it is not clear yet when they will announce the deal, we’ll have to see. I’m aware there have been some reports that this deal won’t be announced until it’s clear the two clubs can’t meet each other in the Champions League this season, but I don’t have that confirmed, there’s still no clarity on this until Mbappe signs his contract, but it’s getting to a very advanced stage, so time to be patient.”