Real Madrid want Mbappe, Haaland ‘together’ amid ‘clear roadmap’ to sign Man City striker as well

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have both been linked with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid want Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to join Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu, according to reports.

It was widely reported on Thursday evening that Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of interest in the France captain, though it feels inevitable that he will join Real Madrid.

He might be available on a free transfer but there is going to be a monstrous signing-on fee, as well as agent fees and the salary Mbappe expects to earn.

All in all, this summer will surely bring us the most expensive free agent signing in football history.

Mbappe moving to Real Madrid may result in one or two crucial players leaving the Spanish giants.

Rodrygo comes to mind, while Vinicius Junior’s future at the club is expected to be up in the air this summer.

Remarkably, a report from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser focuses on Madrid’s pursuit of another great in the game, not how they will need to sell players for Mbappe to be signed.

The player in question is Haaland, who scored two more goals than Mbappe in 2023.

It is claimed that Mbappe’s final decision is still unknown, with Los Blancos ‘well positioned’ to bring him in as they ‘work on his arrival’.

Amidst the La Liga club’s pursuit of the French forward, president Florentino Perez remains keen on signing Haaland, who is ‘one of the great stars of the football planet’.

Cadena Ser journalist Francisco Jose Delgado says Madrid have a ‘clear roadmap, which is to bring Mbappe and Haaland together’.

“It may seem like a tremendous barbarity, but if there is a club in the world that can do it, it is Real Madrid,” Delgado said.

“Haaland’s route is not abandoned, but Mbappe was always first at the finish line. Although Mbappe has made so many breaks in this film that it was already very difficult to play.”

Due to his age (25), Mbappe is a priority over 23-year-old Haaland, the report adds.

The signing of both players in the upcoming summer transfer window is unlikely, but if the PSG star decides against a move to Madrid, they could make a move for the Norwegian striker.

“If a debacle happens, and if this season Mbappe makes a new mistake, which it seems he won’t, the plan with Haaland, which is more for next year than for this one, would be taken up again for this season,” Delgado adds.

If Mbappe signs at the end of 2023/24, ‘Haaland will have to wait another year’, when he will have a release clause in his Manchester City contract.

Another option is waiting for Pep Guardiola to leave the European champions, with Delgado adding that Haaland “has a kind of commitment with Guardiola whose contract expires next season, so they would leave him for later”.

