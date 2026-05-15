Mbappe jeered on Real Madrid return after ‘Arbeloa told me I’m fourth-choice forward’

Kylian Mbappe has sparked further Real Madrid controversy by claiming manager Alvaro Arbeloa told him he’s the “fourth-choice forward” after whistles greeted his introduction from the bench against Oviedo.

Goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Jude Bellingham secured a 2-0 win for Los Blancos but the result failed to cool the tension at the Bernabeu after president Florentino Perez gave an explosive press conference this week in which he hit out at news outlets looking to undermine the club.

A banner reading ‘Florentino go now’ was removed by stewards at the Bernabeu after the Real Madrid chief was accused of being a ‘sexist’ following an exchange with a female reporter in that press conference.

Mbappe has faced particular scrutiny over his commitment to the club despite scoring 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions, as an ‘Mbappe Out’ petition attracted tens of million of signatures when pictures showing him on a yacht in Sardinia emerged as Real Madrid were playing a match against Espanyol.

The Frenchman has been recovering from a thigh injury and returned as a 69th-minute substitute, welcomed with boos and whistles from the Madristas.

“The whistles… that’s life, you can’t change the opinion of the people when they are angry,” Mbappe said after the game.

“It’s the life of a Real Madrid player and a famous player like me. Footballers don’t always have to understand, they have to accept and look forward and change the situation.”

‘Fourth-choice forward’

The striker then went on to make a baffling claim which his manager later dismissed as nonsense.

“I didn’t play because the coach [Arbeloa] told me I’m the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinicius [Junior] and Gonzalo,” said Mbappe. “I accept it and play the time I’m given. I think I played well.

“I was ready to start. I’m not angry with the manager. You always have to respect a coach’s decision. I’ll work hard to get back into the starting lineup.”

Arbeloa disputed Mbappe’s account at his postgame press conference.

“I wish I had four forwards,” said Arbeloa. “I don’t have four forwards, and I certainly didn’t say anything like that to Mbappe. Perhaps he didn’t understand me. I don’t know what else to tell you. At no point could I tell him that he’s the fourth-choice forward.

“I’m the coach, and I’m the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t. I had a conversation with him before the match. I don’t know how he might have interpreted it. A player who wasn’t on the bench four days ago shouldn’t start today. It’s not a final, it’s not a do-or-die situation. … That’s all. I don’t have any problem with anyone.”